Love Island 2024’s Harriett Blackmore: Age, Premier League Footballer Brother & Link to ArrDee Revealed

Love Island 2024’s Harriett Blackmore: Age, Premier League Footballer Brother & Link to ArrDee Revealed. Picture: ITV

By Capital XTRA

Who is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore? Here's everything you need to know including her hometown, Premier League Footballer Brother and connection to influencer Saffron Barker and rapper ArrDee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 starts on Monday 3rd June, and the new batch of single contestants are set to make a splash in the Majorcan villa.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island returns for its 11th series, and islanders already announced include Nicole Samuel, Patsy Field and Mimii Ngulube.

Another contestant is Harriett Blackmore, a dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, who already has quite a large social media following. Here's everything you need to know about the new Love Islander.

Love Island - Meet the Islanders

Who is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore?

24-year-old Harriett Blackmore from Brighton is heading into the Love Island villa as one of the first contestants to enter.

She promises to "bring the drama" to the Majorcan villa, and says she'll "bring the entertainment for everyone in the Villa, whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads."

Harriett, who also goes by Harri, already has a large following on Instagram, with over 40k followers at the time of writing before the series kicks off. Although Love Island is continuing their social media ban for this series, it is likely that her platform will grow whilst appearing on the ITV show.

Harriett is 24 and from Brighton. Picture: ITV

Who is Harriett Blackmore's Premier League Footballer's Brother?

Shortly before the new series of Love Island started, a resurfaced video of Harriett Blackmore went viral on social media showing her defend a 'Premier League' footballer after he was accused of allegedly 'attacking a group of women.'

She was videoed telling an unnamed female that "He's a Premier League football player, please leave him alone", with one social media user saying she hurled abuse at us because her brother and his mates attacked us on a night out."

After some digging on social media, Harriett's brother Henry Blackmore plays for Peacehaven and Telecombs Football Club, and has previously played for Whitehawk FC.

24-year-old Harriett is one of the new Love Island contestants. Picture: Instagram @harriblackmorex

How is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore connected to Saffron Barker and ArrDee?

Hailing from Brighton, Harriett is close friends with social media star Saffron Barker, and has also done stints as rapper ArrDee's personal shopper.

She says her claim to fame is "Being a bit of an IT girl in Brighton," and also counts ex-islander Lucinda Strafford and singer Mimi Webb as friends.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.