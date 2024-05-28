Love Island All Stars announces return for new series

Love Island All Stars announces return for new series. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

We're heading back to the Love Island villa for a second series of All Stars!

Get ready for more love and drama as the All Stars version of Love Island has been confirmed for a second season!

Maya Jama made the exciting announcement exclusively to press at the Love Island villa in Mallorca, meaning All Stars 2 will return early in 2025.

The first season of Love Island All Stars aired earlier this year on ITV2 and ITVX, which saw previous contestants Tom Clare and Molly Smith win the hit dating show.

Maya Jama is back to host. Picture: ITV

Molly and Tom were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Announcing the exciting news, host of Love Island Maya Jama said that the second series will be coming in the “new year.”

When asked whether returning islanders might make an appearance to the civilian series in Mallorca, Mike Spencer, Creative Director at ITV, teased that previous contestants are likely to not return to the summer series.

“As a separate format, All stars is fantastic. It might be best to keep ex-Islanders on All Stars for now,” he continued.

“Lots of people have been in contact with us, lots of fun people from season one onwards.”

The new contestants for Love Island! Picture: ITV

The cast for the latest season of Love Island has been officially announced, with 10? Islanders ready to make waves in the villa.

New islanders include footballer Ronnie Vint, personal shopper Harriett Blackmore and Mimii Ngulube, who is a mental health nurse.

The new series of Love Island starts this Monday, 3rd June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.