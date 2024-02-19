Who won Love Island 2024? Winners & finalists revealed

19 February 2024, 22:31 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 22:34


Who won Love Island 2024? Winners & finalists revealed. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Who won Love Island All Stars? Here's all we know.

Love Island All Stars has crowned its winning couple of the hit ITV2 dating show live from South Africa.

Maya Jama hosted the live final, which came to a conclusion after five weeks of sunshine in the villa, which saw bombshells come in for a second shot at love.

The ITV2 show was the first All Stars season of the show. So, which couple won Love Island All Stars?

Maya wore this stunning sheer lace dress.
Maya Jama is the host of Love Island. . Picture: ITV

  1. Who won Love Island All Stars?

    As a result of the public vote, the couple who won Love Island All Stars are Molly and Tom.

    Runners up were Jess and Callum, and Sophie and Josh came third following the public vote.

    Fifth place went to Georgia H and Anton, and fourth place went to Georgia S and Toby.

    Molly and Tom were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars
    Molly and Tom were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

  2. Who were the finalists in Love Island All Stars?

    Here are all the finalists for Love Island All Stars:

    • Sophie and Josh
    • Georgia S and Toby
    • Georgia H and Anton
    • Jess and Callum
    • Molly and Tom
    Love Island All Stars sees returning islanders take a second shot at love.
    Love Island All Stars sees returning islanders take a second shot at love. Picture: ITV

