Who won Love Island 2024? Winners & finalists revealed

By Anna Suffolk

Who won Love Island All Stars? Here's all we know.

Love Island All Stars has crowned its winning couple of the hit ITV2 dating show live from South Africa.

Maya Jama hosted the live final, which came to a conclusion after five weeks of sunshine in the villa, which saw bombshells come in for a second shot at love.

The ITV2 show was the first All Stars season of the show. So, which couple won Love Island All Stars?

Maya Jama is the host of Love Island. . Picture: ITV