Love Island’s Shaughna 'shades' Georgia Steel after she mentions her during Callum fight

By Anna Suffolk

Following the 'PDA Awards' on Love Island All Stars, Georgia Steel mentioned a four-year-ago romance between Callum and Shaughna Phillips, who has since hilariously responded.

The PDA Awards on Love Island All Stars took place last night, and it's safe to say no islander left unscathed, particularly Georgia Steel.

The main fallout was between former couple Georgia Steel and Callum Jones, who exchanged digs after Georgia was shown telling the girls she "couldn’t see herself having sex with Callum" after a night in the hideaway.

Georgia brought past islander Shaughna Phillips into the argument, who coupled up with Callum four years ago in the 2020 Love Island series, before he left her for now-ex Molly Smith.

Georgia Steel was centre of the PDA Awards. Picture: ITV

As Georgia’s secret conversations were aired to the villa, she became embroiled in a row with Callum and his ex Molly. Callum chimed back and repeated Georgia's iconic catchphrase: “I thought you was a loyal babe.”

"No one is perfect and you learn from your mistakes," Georgia said before bringing up Shaughna, who appeared in series six. "You brought Shaughna back from Casa Amor and hurt Shaughna!" she declared.

Molly Smith then fought back and raged to Georgia: "But we've had a three-and-a-half year relationship since.”

Shaughna hilariously responded to Georgia's comment following a recoupling that was four years ago. Picture: Getty

Callum was only coupled up with Shaughna for a short time in the villa in 2020, before he went to Casa Amor and met Molly, who are now both in the villa together as exes.

In response to being dragged into the conversation, Shaughna shared a meme from the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on her Instagram and TikTok, questioning why she was involved.

“Now why am I in it? I get thrown into stuff, I ain’t even done nothing.” Nene Leakes said in the snippet, with Shaughna shared the clip alongside the shrugging emoji.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were together for over three years. Picture: Getty

Love Island All Stars dumped contestant Demi Jones replied to pal Shaughna's reaction and commented: "The way I gasped!"

As for Shaughna after leaving the winter season in 2020, she has since welcomed a daughter with her ex-boyfriend.

Georgia Steel was exploring her connection with Callum Jones, flirted with Tom Clare, but has currently gone back to Toby Aromolaran, whom she shares prior history with after appearing in last year's Love Island Games together.