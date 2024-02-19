What time is the Love Island All Stars final on tonight & how to vote for the winner

19 February 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 22:31

Tom and Georgia have flirty chat as Callum watches on Love Island All Stars

By Anna Suffolk

How can I watch the Love Island All Stars final and what time is it on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The final of ITV2's hit reality show Love Island All Stars is tonight, and fans can't wait to see which couple will be crowned winner.

There are five couples in with a chance of scooping up the £50,000 cash prize, and with split or steal returning, who knows what drama is set to unfold.

Hosted by Maya Jama, here are the timings of the Love Island All Stars final and how to vote for your favourite contestants.

Love Island All Stars sees returning islanders take a second shot at love.
Love Island All Stars sees returning islanders take a second shot at love. Picture: ITV

  1. What time is the Love Island All Stars final on tonight?

    The final episode of Love Island stars at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.

    Hosted by Maya Jama, the final is an extended episode and will finish at 10:35pm.

    Either Sophie and Josh, Molly and Tom, Callum and Jess, Georgia and Toby or Georgia and Anton will be crowned All Star winners.

    The finalists of All Stars.
    The finalists of All Stars. Picture: ITV

  2. How can I vote for the winner of Love Island All Stars?

    At the end of last night's episode, the remaining Islanders received a text, announcing they were in the final. It read: "Georgia H and Anton, Georgia S and Toby, Jess and Callum, Molly and Tom, Sophie and Josh congratulations, you have all reached the final."

    Fans can have their say on the Love Island app, where until 8:45pm tonight, you can choose who you want to win All Stars.

    Maya Jama shows off stunning Aftersun dress

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Who won Love Island 2024? Winners & finalists revealed

Who won Love Island 2024? Winners & finalists revealed

Chris Brown confirmed he's touring in 2024

Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

A$AP Rocky shares update on girlfriend Rihanna’s new album

A$AP Rocky shares update on girlfriend Rihanna’s new album

Trending

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching rings' spark wedding rumours

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching rings' spark wedding rumours

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Renaissance Act II Rumours

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Renaissance Act II Rumours

Cardi B and Offset spark reunion rumours following Valentine's date amid divorce

Cardi B and Offset spark reunion rumours following Valentine's date amid divorce

Here’s who Drake is reportedly touring Europe with

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2024? Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Drake

Love Island's Chloe Burrows 'responds' to Toby Aromolaran cheating allegations

Love Island's Chloe Burrows 'responds' to Toby Aromolaran cheating allegations

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working