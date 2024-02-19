What time is the Love Island All Stars final on tonight & how to vote for the winner

On Air Now
19 February 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 22:31
How can I watch the Love Island All Stars final and what time is it on?
The final of ITV2's hit reality show Love Island All Stars is tonight, and fans can't wait to see which couple will be crowned winner.
There are five couples in with a chance of scooping up the £50,000 cash prize, and with split or steal returning, who knows what drama is set to unfold.
Hosted by Maya Jama, here are the timings of the Love Island All Stars final and how to vote for your favourite contestants.
The final episode of Love Island stars at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.
Hosted by Maya Jama, the final is an extended episode and will finish at 10:35pm.
Either Sophie and Josh, Molly and Tom, Callum and Jess, Georgia and Toby or Georgia and Anton will be crowned All Star winners.
At the end of last night's episode, the remaining Islanders received a text, announcing they were in the final. It read: "Georgia H and Anton, Georgia S and Toby, Jess and Callum, Molly and Tom, Sophie and Josh congratulations, you have all reached the final."
Fans can have their say on the Love Island app, where until 8:45pm tonight, you can choose who you want to win All Stars.
