Wireless Festival reveal new VR stage ahead of 2020 event

Wireless Connect stage revealed. Picture: Wireless

Wireless Festival are getting set to reveal the huge names performing at their virtual festival this July.

After Wireless Festival 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team behind the festival teamed up with Melody VR and have put together something pretty special.

Having announced Wireless Connect back in May 2020, the festival have now showcased the stage which will be used for their all-new performances and it looks amazing!

Wireless Connect is taking place online this July. Picture: Wireless

Ahead of Wireless Connect on 3rd-5th July 2020, the festival recently revealed that they've been 'been busy working away at our studios in LA and London’s incredible Alexandra Palace to offer you a unique experience with genre-defining artists.'

Revealing details on the upcoming Wireless Connect festival, they said, 'The iconic grade II listed venue has been transformed into an amazing world for the artists to perform within; creating a stunning environment for 360º viewing. Expect expansive, state of the art staging, complemented with a myriad of colours from bespoke lighting, LED screens and even some real trees!

'Over the weekend, Wireless Connect will be talking to the artists about their take on what's going on in the world today, and giving them a platform to share their views with fans. And that’s not all: as well as exclusive new performances, Wireless Connect will take a 360° look back at some of the best sets from last year’s landmark Wireless Festival.'

With the Wireless Connect line up hopefully announced soon, we can't wait to find out which artists will be taking to this incredible new stage!

