Draya Michele shoots her shot at "fine" Skepta with thirsty Instagram comment

Draya shoots her shot with UK rapper Skepta. Picture: Getty

Basketball Wives reality TV star Draya Michele pays a nice compliment to U.K rapper Skepta in the Instagram comments.

Model Draya Michele has been living single life after she announced she was no longer with basketball player Orlando Scandrick.

However, she has found a new man she has her eyes set on, and he's from London – no other than Grime MC Skepta.

On Thursday (Mar 12) Skepta uploaded a fresh photo onto his bare Instagram feed, after clearing his socials to promote his new song with Octavian "Papi Chulo".

In the photo, Skepta is pictured wearing an abstract print black and white shirt with a shiny black drag, as he's leaning on a swanky glass table.

After fans flooded the comments with excitement for new music, one particular comment stood out from Draya.

The reality TV star wrote "Just FINE" underneath Skeppy's photo. Draya may have been trying to shoot her shot on the low, but it became public knowledge after TheShadeRoom reposted it.

On Boxing Day last year, Draya announced that she had split with her fiancé Orlando Scandrick.

Draya took to Instagram to drop the shocking news writing “I have been single the entire month of December."

"So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save, it. We don’t care” She ended, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Ever since, the pair have been going back and forth on social media. Back in May 2015, the two broke up after being together for around two years.

A month later, Orlando proposed to Draya with a $400,000 engagement ring while on a date at the movies.

Skepta was romantically rumoured to be dating a fellow Tottenham artist Adele back in October 2019.

Skepta and Naomi Campbell were dating back in January 2018 and split in April 2018.