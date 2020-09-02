Chet Hanks begs Adele to message him after her Jamaican flag bikini photo

2 September 2020, 10:35

Tom Hanks' son asked the 'Hello' singer to slide in his DMs after seeing her Notting Hill Carnival post.

Chet Hanks has made his move on Adele after the 'Someone Like You' singer posted a photo of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini over the weekend.

The 29-year-old son of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was all over Adele and begged her to slide into his DMs, blasting out her hit 'Set Fire To The Rain' while sitting in a car.

Chet Hanks was all over Adele and begged her to slide into his DMs. Picture: Instagram

"Adele, Adele, Adele! You know me say ah pree you from long time, but after me see yah picture wah deh, it sweet me," he says in Patois. "Me nah tell no lie my girl, hairstyle fit ya. Big up yourself and uh, hit me in my DMs."

He captioned the video, "@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲"

Adele caused a stir on social media over the weekend after sharing a post dedicated to Notting Hill Carnival. "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer's decision to wear Bantu knots left some fans unimpressed. Picture: Instagram

However, the singer's decision to wear Bantu knots - a traditional African hairstyle where the hair is twisted into small buns - left some fans unimpressed.

"adele sweetie.... you could’ve gone without the bantu knots," said another, while another added, "Not white people saying there is nothing wrong with Adele wearing bantu knots".

Many took issue with Adele's appearance and called her out for cultural appropriation, while others including Labour MP David Lammy and supermodel Naomi Campbell defended her actions.

"Poppycock!" tweeted Lammy. "This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters."

