Adele sparks 'cultural appropriation' debate over carnival outfit

Adele sparks 'cultural appropriation' debate over carnival outfit. Picture: Getty

The 'Hello' singer wore a Jamaican flag bikini top and her hair in Bantu knots over the weekend.

Adele faced criticism over the weekend after sharing a photo of herself in a Jamaican flag bikini top and with her hair in Bantu knots.

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer, 32, dedicated her Instagram post to Notting Hill Carnival weekend after the iconic annual celebration took place virtually for the first time in its 50-year history.

the singer's decision to wear Bantu knots left some fans unimpressed. Picture: Instagram

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," wrote Adele. However, the singer's decision to wear Bantu knots - a traditional African hairstyle where the hair is twisted into small buns - left some fans unimpressed.

"If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it." wrote one user.

"adele sweetie.... you could’ve gone without the bantu knots," said another, while another added, "Not white people saying there is nothing wrong with Adele wearing bantu knots".

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.



This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.



Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

However, others jumped to defend the singer, including X Factor star Alexandra Burke, supermodel Naomi Campbell and David Lammy, Labour MP for Adele's native Tottenham.

"Poppycock!" tweeted Lammy. "This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters."

"As a Jamaican girl myself, my girl has grown up in black culture," Burke told the BBC's Carnival tribute show. "People forget she's from Tottenham. She probably eats jerk chicken all the time like all of us."

She added, "All I'm saying is the girl looked good, leave her. Allow her man. If Popcaan is going to endorse it and say yes my girl you're wearing the flag and you're wearing it well. Let her live her best life, leave her alone. We love Adele."

Poppycock! This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters. https://t.co/sabpPPRtID — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 31, 2020

One user wrote on Adele's Instagram post, "As a born and raised Jamaican I can tell you our motto is ‘Out of Many One’ and just love how you represent! Have fun!"

Another said, "I am a Jamaican. I see absolutely NOTHING wrong! Some of you walking around with Brazilian hair, Indian hair weave and wigs, manufactured in China, down in your backs and criticizing Adele, for wearing her natural hair in Nubian knots, should cry shame on yourselves!"

Let us know your thoughts @capitalxtra.