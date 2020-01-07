Chet Hanks: Why is Tom Hanks' son suddenly speaking patois?

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois has gone viral. Picture: PA/Instagram

In a video posted at the Golden Globes recently, Tom Hanks' son Chet spoke in Jamaican patois and the world is confused AF.

With 2020 just a few days old, Tom Hanks' son Chet has made an early bid for WTF story of the year already as he shared a video of himself speaking Jamaican patois on the Golden Globes red carpet.

After the video was labelled 'deeply disturbing', we thought we'd do some digging to try and find out what was going on...

Who is Chet Hanks?

Chet Hanks is the son of legendary Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who is famous for his roles in Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and as the voice of Woody in Toy Story. Chet is currently 29 years old.

Aside from becoming a 2020 meme, Chet has previously tried his hand in the rap game, releasing a cover of Wiz Khalifa's 'Black and Yellow' called 'White and Purple'.

Why was Chet Hanks speaking patois?

Despite much detective work on the internet, no one seems to know why Chet Hanks decided to start speaking in patois on his social media. He hasn't just left it to the videos either as his captions have also taken on a Jamaican twang.

Writing alongside his viral Golden Globes video (above), Chet said, "BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN. CHUNE IN".

In a video he posted following the internet's confusion at his new accent, Chet later posted another video speaking patois (below) and wrote, "RESPECT TO MI #ISLAND MASSIVE RRRRRRRHHHHHHHHH" alongside a flurry of Jamaican flags.

Has Chet Hanks spoken patois before?

Chet has never been seen or heard speaking patois previously, however back in 2015 the white rapper/actor was called out after using the N-word in a video.

Defending his use of the word at the time, Chet said, “I do say the n word in real life amongst my black friends who get me and can’t nobody tell me I can’t say what the [expletive] I feel like no disrespect to the struggle of black ppl during the civil rights movement but it’s 2015 now.”

