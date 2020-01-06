Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes

Beyoncé and Jay-Z fans have hilariously reacted to the couple arriving late to The Golden Globes with a bottle of Champagne.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are a power couple with a presence you cannot miss. The pair showed up fashionably late to the Golden Globe Award ceremony (Jan 6).

The prestigious award event was attended by many A-List celebrities, who served stylish looks on the red carpet. However, a special moment fans could not wait to see, was when Bey and Jay arrived on the carpet - which sadly, they did not.

Beyonce was nominated in the Original Song category for 'Spirit' from the 2019 remake of the film The Lion King. Bey created her own album based on the film soundtrack music.

According to Variety, Bey did not walk away with an award, nor did she or her husband Jay walk the red carpet.

In fact, the pair actually arrived an hour late, walking into the Beverly Hilton when Kate McKinnon went on stage to present Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award.

The couple awkwardly stood in the aisle during McKinnon’s speech on stage and took their seats before DeGeneres walked onstage to receive her award.

LA Times's Hollywood reporter, Amy Kaufman tweeted, "@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?"

As well as arriving late, the couple brought their own "Ace Of Spades" Champagne and their bodyguard was seen holding two bottles to behind his back take to their table.

Ace of Spades Champagne is famously connected to Jay as the rapper bought a $200million stake in the company it is produced by, Armand de Brignac.

Although the event was sponsored by Moët & Chandon, the pair hilariously rolled along their own bottle of Champs.

