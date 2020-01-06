Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes

Bey and Jay arriving late with champagne to the Golden Globes is a moment ! Picture: Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z fans have hilariously reacted to the couple arriving late to The Golden Globes with a bottle of Champagne.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are a power couple with a presence you cannot miss. The pair showed up fashionably late to the Golden Globe Award ceremony (Jan 6).

The prestigious award event was attended by many A-List celebrities, who served stylish looks on the red carpet. However, a special moment fans could not wait to see, was when Bey and Jay arrived on the carpet - which sadly, they did not.

Beyonce was nominated in the Original Song category for 'Spirit' from the 2019 remake of the film The Lion King. Bey created her own album based on the film soundtrack music.

According to Variety, Bey did not walk away with an award, nor did she or her husband Jay walk the red carpet.

not only did beyoncé and jay z show up late to the #GoldenGlobes but they had julius sneak in dussé 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5HdtCTPXsg — HOT BOY TIM (@beyscoochie) January 6, 2020

In fact, the pair actually arrived an hour late, walking into the Beverly Hilton when Kate McKinnon went on stage to present Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award.

The couple awkwardly stood in the aisle during McKinnon’s speech on stage and took their seats before DeGeneres walked onstage to receive her award.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

LA Times's Hollywood reporter, Amy Kaufman tweeted, "@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?"

As well as arriving late, the couple brought their own "Ace Of Spades" Champagne and their bodyguard was seen holding two bottles to behind his back take to their table.

Ace of Spades Champagne is famously connected to Jay as the rapper bought a $200million stake in the company it is produced by, Armand de Brignac.

Although the event was sponsored by Moët & Chandon, the pair hilariously rolled along their own bottle of Champs.

Beyonce and Jay Z bringing their own alcohol to the Golden globes is exactly my energy for 2020.

You can sit with us, we're not snobs! pic.twitter.com/W3A7IwDAAs — NAZA (@_JustNaza) January 6, 2020

Beyonce and Jay Z showed up late for the #goldenglobes2020 and still stole the show. She’s the real GOAT. pic.twitter.com/CLdwcaG6E8 — Etseoghena (@Etseoghenaa) January 6, 2020

Anddd I mean Beyonce and Jay Z. They were an hour late but who cares it’s The Carters #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zb1dVnWTYD — jennifer lé ⚡️ (@jenfrombk) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé gave me an EXCLUSIVE statement on why she and Jay z were late to the Golden Globes.



She said “He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse

He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown”



Well that would definitely make you late! pic.twitter.com/EcY6VZ2YfW — 🎊🎉Sanders Kennedy🎉🎊 (@JustSandsworld) January 6, 2020

me showing up to beyonce & jay z’s table at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/EHxoSwnkBp — Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) January 6, 2020