Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed

UK Rapper Chip sends for Stormzy in new diss track. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of '10 Commandments'.

Chip has taken aim at his Grime MC rival Stormzy once again, on his new track ’10 Commandments’.

On Friday (Jan 15) Chip shook the internet after dropping another diss track towards the "Own It" rapper.

This diss track comes after he released 'Killer MC' and 'Flowers' last year – which are two other diss tracks aimed at Stormzy.

While many were impressed with the lyricism and the shots Chip took at Stormzy, others claimed Chip is 'attention seeking'.

In response to the reaction of his diss track, Chip wrote "What I’m doing to YOU LOTS KING... is what he said he’s gonna do to me. I have 0% mercy. I could show you ALL the voice notes... and text... promise it weren’t me shouting lol."

The rapper continued "I don’t shout I’m wavy. But if I do that... then I’m... yeah. Lol #CM or perish. C**TS... everywhere."

But what are the lyrics to Chip's diss '10 Commandments' and what do they mean?

"#Merky, but you're not a merker

Promise when I finish with this coconut I'm gonna' push his hairline back further

So no more Dubai, go Turkey

'Cause that hairline needs surgery"

Chip refers to Stormzy as a "coconut", which is a term often used to describe a black person who has "betrayed their race". It suggests the person is like a literal coconut, brown on the outside and white on the inside.

He also digs at Stormzy's hairline, which Stormzy addresses in his 2015 “WickedSkengman 4” freestyle.

"Yo, one minute you're on home invasions

Next minute you're at strangers, paintin'

Like, why you love going peoples houses?

Yo, tahn up in ya yard, you paigon"

Chip references Stormzy surprising a girl by painting her bedroom back in June 2020, around the same time he pulled up to Chip’s house. Chip is highlighting the hypocrisy of Stormzy being a community leader.

"You're all gonna hear "Stormzy took an L, and he tried to stand tall before he fell"

So he's a man of his word in some ways

But he's on stalking like a girl"

Chip plays on Stormzy's 2019 track 'Wiley Flow' where he raps "If you ever hear Stormzy caught an L, Know I stood tall before I fell", using his own words against him.

"You got that contradictory flow

One minute it's "F*ck the government, f*ck Boris"

Next minute you're tellin' people vote"

Chip quotes a line from Stormzy's “Vossi Bop” where he raps "F*ck the government, f*ck Boris".

In 2018 at the BRIT awards, Stormzy criticised the Tories government for its role in the Grenfell Tower fire.

However, during the 2019 election Stormzy encouraged people to vote for Jeremy Corbyn. Chip claims this is hypocritical of Stormzy.

"Boy, you're not a Christian, you're a fraud

Crucify him, praise the Lord

How are you blinded by his grace but still manage to find my door?"

Chip points to Stormzy’s two songs “Blinded by Your Grace” Part 1 and Part 2 where he sings about Christianity.

Chip questions how can he be a man of faith, but find himself at Chip’s house in force.

"Them man there they come offline 'cuh they can't handle the attention (Woi)

I can handle all the tension (Woi)"

In February 2020, Stormzy removed his social media accounts. Chip is suggesting that this may be because he couldn’t handle attention.

See the full lyrics to '10 Commandments' below.