Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed

18 January 2021, 14:19 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 15:58

Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed
Chip's '10 Commandments' Stormzy diss lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty

UK Rapper Chip sends for Stormzy in new diss track. Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of '10 Commandments'.

Chip has taken aim at his Grime MC rival Stormzy once again, on his new track ’10 Commandments’.

Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

On Friday (Jan 15) Chip shook the internet after dropping another diss track towards the "Own It" rapper.

This diss track comes after he released 'Killer MC' and 'Flowers' last year – which are two other diss tracks aimed at Stormzy.

While many were impressed with the lyricism and the shots Chip took at Stormzy, others claimed Chip is 'attention seeking'.

In response to the reaction of his diss track, Chip wrote "What I’m doing to YOU LOTS KING... is what he said he’s gonna do to me. I have 0% mercy. I could show you ALL the voice notes... and text... promise it weren’t me shouting lol."

The rapper continued "I don’t shout I’m wavy. But if I do that... then I’m... yeah. Lol #CM or perish. C**TS... everywhere."

But what are the lyrics to Chip's diss '10 Commandments' and what do they mean?

"#Merky, but you're not a merker
Promise when I finish with this coconut I'm gonna' push his hairline back further
So no more Dubai, go Turkey
'Cause that hairline needs surgery"

Chip refers to Stormzy as a "coconut", which is a term often used to describe a black person who has "betrayed their race". It suggests the person is like a literal coconut, brown on the outside and white on the inside.

He also digs at Stormzy's hairline, which Stormzy addresses in his 2015 “WickedSkengman 4” freestyle.

Stormzy
Stormzy. Picture: Getty

"Yo, one minute you're on home invasions
Next minute you're at strangers, paintin'
Like, why you love going peoples houses?
Yo, tahn up in ya yard, you paigon"

Chip references Stormzy surprising a girl by painting her bedroom back in June 2020, around the same time he pulled up to Chip’s house. Chip is highlighting the hypocrisy of Stormzy being a community leader.

"You're all gonna hear "Stormzy took an L, and he tried to stand tall before he fell"
So he's a man of his word in some ways
But he's on stalking like a girl"

Chip plays on Stormzy's 2019 track 'Wiley Flow' where he raps "If you ever hear Stormzy caught an L, Know I stood tall before I fell", using his own words against him.

"You got that contradictory flow
One minute it's "F*ck the government, f*ck Boris"
Next minute you're tellin' people vote"

Chip quotes a line from Stormzy's “Vossi Bop” where he raps "F*ck the government, f*ck Boris".

In 2018 at the BRIT awards, Stormzy criticised the Tories government for its role in the Grenfell Tower fire.

However, during the 2019 election Stormzy encouraged people to vote for Jeremy Corbyn. Chip claims this is hypocritical of Stormzy.

Chip
Chip. Picture: Getty

"Boy, you're not a Christian, you're a fraud
Crucify him, praise the Lord
How are you blinded by his grace but still manage to find my door?"

Chip points to Stormzy’s two songs “Blinded by Your Grace” Part 1 and Part 2 where he sings about Christianity.

Chip questions how can he be a man of faith, but find himself at Chip’s house in force.

"Them man there they come offline 'cuh they can't handle the attention (Woi)
I can handle all the tension (Woi)"

In February 2020, Stormzy removed his social media accounts. Chip is suggesting that this may be because he couldn’t handle attention.

See the full lyrics to '10 Commandments' below.

  1. What are the lyrics to Chip's '10 Commandments'?

    [Intro]
    M1onthebeat

    [Verse]
    Okay then
    You're a bad boy, okay then
    WickedSkengMan, okay then
    With all that money can't buy these flows
    Son go have a go then, okay then
    Foster care that when I spray pen
    (Bluku bye-bye-bye-bye-bye-bye)
    #Merky, but you're not a merker
    Promise when I finish with this coconut I'm gonna' push his hairline back further
    So no more Dubai, go Turkey
    'Cause that hairline needs surgery
    I don't wanna hear about #Merky
    Them boy deh suh cyan' merk me
    Yo, one minute you're on home invasions
    Next minute you're at strangers, paintin'
    Like, why you love going peoples houses?
    Yo, tahn up in ya yard, you paigon
    You know on the mic I'm a cannibal
    You can't even handle cannabis
    Twin and Akua shoulda warned you, Chipmunk don't do panicking
    You're all gonna hear "Stormzy took an L, and he tried to stand tall before he fell"
    So he's a man of his word in some ways
    But he's on stalking like a girl
    Cocaine, my nose don't know the smell
    I'm on track, he's off the rails
    You're some b*tch with OnlyFans
    Boy, I don't give two f**ks what you sell
    Boy, I don't give two f**ks what you sold
    You got that contradictory flow
    One minute it's "F*ck the government, f*ck Boris"
    Next minute you're tellin' people "vote"
    Boy, you're not a Christian, you're a fraud
    Crucify him, praise the Lord
    How are you blinded by his grace but still manage to find my door?
    To save your life you couldn't spit like me
    You can get it in British or get it in Twi
    Gem, speng, kwasiasem
    Wagyimi, don't try me a again
    Dickhead
    I'ma usher this boy to his seat, do a U-turn, spin back round
    You came up remixing my bars, prick, not the other way around
    You can't run out of bars, just like Chip you can't run out of bars
    That's what you said, look, now you dead
    If I was there, you'd get spun out the park
    Run out the dance, Chip don't run out ya know
    Ah wah di bumba? Ah wah di rass?
    Take it there, take it far
    Tek ya gyal, tek it darg
    Humble pie, serve that well, I'm a humble guy
    Deep down, all the guys on your side
    Deep down, wanna see the clash on the sly
    Trust me, I know about yutes like you
    F*ck with a ni**a and his paigon too
    Awks when you're in the middle, won both tunes
    Caught in the middle when my pen go "boom!"
    So, pick a side, me no mind, aimin' at fences
    Who's on the fence then? I get defensive
    And get offensive, man get offended
    Trust me, I pen up in no time, pen up and sky that
    Plus I don't stop 'til the ending (Woi)
    Someone get this b*tch a bra, it's a booby trap when I'm sendin'(Woi)
    Hearing I'm poppin' online, but I don't even check my mentions (Woi)
    Them man there they come offline 'cuh they can't handle the attention (Woi)
    I can handle all the tension (Woi)
    Afterschool him, that's detention (Woi)
    Go home, Roger, we ain't bredrins (Woi)
    Use my voice and make a sample (Woi)
    I got crack you wanna a sample (Woi)
    F*ck with Chip, that's gonna cost you (Woi)
    Have you flarin' up your nostrils (Woi)
    Slap you ASAP with precision (Woi)
    GSAP's your own religion (Brr-rrup)
    Hop out the whip, lookin' for Chip, you're only bad with the bros
    Cah that weren't the vibe, two days before when you came on your own
    If you're so bad, tell me cuz
    Why you ain't come back one man up?
    Two hands up, or with your skeng
    The one that you said you own and don't rent
    Wrestling, bars, try me
    You didn't mind when it was Wiley (Ah)
    Good kid, I'm weren't a G before rap
    I weren't a thief before rap (Nep)
    Sold no crack before rap (Nep)
    Sold that crack in all wraps (Yep)
    Still tortilla'ing tracks
    You man are some trifling dogs
    Dalmatians don't change their spots, now I'm barkin', what?
    Can't corner me neither nor my team
    Disrespect man's programme
    I heard your little line about "them man's code"
    But "Kaboom!", that ad-lib belongs to Konan
    You know this ting, no guts, no glory
    Snake, you know you was bangin' my story
    I got my pen and my highlighter, fam
    Trust me it's jarring, I like them man
    What kind of Christian dragging man out of cars?
    Repent, or your goin' hell, my darg
    Commander with it, I'm commanding (Woi)
    Now you gon read the Ten Commandments (Woi)
    The Lord can't save you from this rassing (Woi)
    Bumbahole, I'm on your rahtid (Woi)
    Spiritual wickedness, slew him (Woi)
    What kind of juju are you doin'? (Brr-rrup)
    Last time I checked you're signed to guy that's the father of the guy who signed 6ix9ine
    So you better check yourself, quick, before you wreck yourself
    Study your team, stop studying mine
    Cah' I'm nice whenever it's studying time
    The game been snakey, snakes and ladders
    Update me, check it out on the 29th (Brr-rrup)

  2. What is the video to Chip's '10 Commandments'

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Latest Stormzy News

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'spotted together' amid reunion rumours.

Stormzy and Maya Jama 'spotted together' amid reunion rumours
Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

Chip and Stormzy’s beef sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

Maya Jama responds to Stormzy rapping about their relationship.

Maya Jama responds to Stormzy rapping about their relationship
Who is Stormzy dating? Does he have a girlfriend?

Who is Stormzy dating in 2020? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more
Stormzy speaks out about the Black Lives Matter movement

Stormzy opens up about Black Lives Matter in new interview

More News

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper wanted by police?

Kylie Jenner roasted over huge walk-in shower with hilarious memes

Kylie Jenner roasted over huge walk-in shower with hilarious memes

Kylie Jenner

Wendy Williams 'shades' Reginae Carter amid YFN Lucci murder case

Wendy Williams 'shades' Reginae Carter amid YFN Lucci murder case

Wendy Williams

Kylie Jenner net worth

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2021?