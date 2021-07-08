Fredo new album 'Independence Day': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Fredo has announced his upcoming album 'Independence Day'.
Fredo has announced his upcoming album 'Independence Day'.

Just six months since his last album 'Money Can’t Buy Happiness', Fredo has announced his upcoming album 'Independence Day'.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming album.

  1. When will Fredo's album be released?

    Although Fredo is yet to announce an official release date the rapper took to Instagram to let fans know his upcoming album 'Independence Day' is "coming soon".

    This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

  2. What is the track-list for Fredo's album?

    Fans are excited for Fredo's album after seeing that the track-list features stars such as Potter Payper and Headie One.

    See the full track-list below:

    • Independence Day
    • Freestyle
    • 14 (Ft. Potter Payper)
    • Mind (Ft. Clavish)
    • Talk Of The Town
    • Bad Boy
    • Mother's Life
    • Wandsworth to Bullingdon (Ft. Headie One)
    • Double Tap (Ft. Suspect (Active Gxng))
    • Skinny N**gas
    • Flowers & The Snow
    • Don't Cry
    • Everyday
    • Outro
  3. What songs will be on Fredo's album?

    The album will feature recently released hits 'Independence Day Freestyle' and 'Talk Of The Town' alongside the 12 other new releases.

  4. Who will feature on Fredo's album?

    Fans are excited to see that Fredo's album will feature Potter Payper, Headie One, Clavish and Suspect (AGB).

    Fredo's album has some exciting features
    Fredo's album has some exciting features . Picture: Getty

