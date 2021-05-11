What is Headie One's net worth in 2021?

What is Headie One's net worth in 2021? Picture: Getty

How much is Headie One's net worth value? Here's everything we know about the UK Drill star's fortune.

Headie One, born Irving Ampofo Adjei, has built a fortune for himself, being one of the biggest British Drill artists.

Born and raised in Tottenham's Broadwater Farm estate, his mother died when he was just three.

Headie One named his debut album after his mother, titled 'EDNA'. The album, released in 2020, topped the UK charts, debuting at No.1.

Headie One was dubbed “the best drill artist in the world” by Canadian rapper Drake. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old rapper began writing verses for songs, before releasing his own mixtape ‘Headz Or Tails’ in 2014.

Headie's stage name originates from his childhood friends who claimed his head resembled a 50p coin.

The "Both" rapper released his solo mixtape ‘The One’ in 2018, which featured big names from the UK Drill scene, such as; Section Boyz, RV, M Huncho and Loski.

Headie One has had several Top 10 hits, including his major track "Ain’t It Different”, featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy.

Headie One's debut studio album 'EDNA' topped the UK charts at #1. Picture: Instagram/@headieone

In 2019, Headie One became the first drill rapper to enter the UK Top 10, with his Dave-assisted track '18 Hunna'.

Headie One got a major feature from Canadian rapper Drake on his single titled 'Only You Freestyle' which reached number 5 in the UK charts.

So what is Headie's net worth?

What is Headie One's net worth in 2021? Headie's net worth was reported as $662,000 (£494,000) in 2019, according to Net Worth list. However, considering his success in recent years, we can assume his current net worth is upwards of £500,000. The rapper is signed to record label Relentless, who also represent Professor Green, Bryson Tiller and Tom Walker. According to Popnable, Headie One roughly makes roughly around $171.9K - $229.2K a year.

