Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy "Ain't It Different" lyrics meaning explained

Headie One enlisted AJ Tracey and Stormzy for his track 'Ain't It Different' from his No.1 album 'EDNA'.

'EDNA' is Headie One's debut studio album, which rocketed to #1 on the UK Official Charts. The album was released via Relentless Records on 9 October 2020.

One major fan favourite track from the album is 'Ain't It Different', among his 'Only You Freestyle' with Drake and his 'Parlez-Vous Anglais' with Aitch.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown for the star-studded track 'Ain't It Different'

"Ain't it different? (One) I link my ting in LA/But I can't fly to the States 'cah I got too much convictions (Jheeze)/Apparently all I talk is prison, but I don't know no different (No)" - Headie One

Headie One expressed that he wants to meet a girl in Los Angeles. However, his number of convictions have held him back from travelling to see her.

He also addresses his critics who claim the he only raps about being in prison. However, he admits that prison is all he knows.

Headie served a 4-month sentence at the beginning of 2020 for possession of a knife.

"You ain't ever made a birthday cake from Digestive biscuits (Told me turm, ayy)" - Headie One

Making a birthday cake out of digestive biscuits is common practice in prison, where ordering a birthday cake is not possible.

"Rollin' with smoke on my jones/Pigs want all the camera on me, not the one from Dipset (One)" - Headie One

“Pigs” is a common British word for police. He expresses the police want to keep all eyes on him, due to the life he used to live.

The bar is also a clever reference and play on words to rapper Cam'ron, one of the former members New-York based rap group Dipset.

"Air 1's fresher than menthol" - AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey gives credit to Nike Air Force 1's, claiming they are "fresh" like menthol. Menthol is an organic compound often used to give a minty, fresh taste to food.

"Summer time shootouts, big big loot-outs/Get corn stuck in your dental" - AJ Tracey

AJ Tracey is using the slang word ‘corn’ instead of 'bullets', with the use of dental also having a link to ‘toothpick’, another slang word used for a gun.

"I don't even Snap on the jet, it's normal" - Stormzy

Stormzy doesn’t feel the need to brag on social media about him flying on a private jet anymore as it's a standard way that he travels now.

"Black tie, but I'm dressed informal (Boy)/Like the boys from East, I'm nasty"

This is a reference to the N.A.S.T.Y (Natural Artistic Sounds Touching You) crew, a group of grime MCs from East London, including MC's; Jammer, Kano, Ghetts and D Double E. They are referred to the pioneers of Grime.