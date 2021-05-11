Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy "Ain't It Different" lyrics meaning explained
11 May 2021, 16:24
What are the lyrics to Headie One, AJ Tracey & Stormzy's song 'Ain't It Different'? And what do they mean?
Headie One enlisted AJ Tracey and Stormzy for his track 'Ain't It Different' from his No.1 album 'EDNA'.
30 Headie One 'Edna' lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions
'EDNA' is Headie One's debut studio album, which rocketed to #1 on the UK Official Charts. The album was released via Relentless Records on 9 October 2020.
One major fan favourite track from the album is 'Ain't It Different', among his 'Only You Freestyle' with Drake and his 'Parlez-Vous Anglais' with Aitch.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown for the star-studded track 'Ain't It Different'
"Ain't it different? (One) I link my ting in LA/But I can't fly to the States 'cah I got too much convictions (Jheeze)/Apparently all I talk is prison, but I don't know no different (No)" - Headie One
Headie One expressed that he wants to meet a girl in Los Angeles. However, his number of convictions have held him back from travelling to see her.
He also addresses his critics who claim the he only raps about being in prison. However, he admits that prison is all he knows.
Headie served a 4-month sentence at the beginning of 2020 for possession of a knife.
"You ain't ever made a birthday cake from Digestive biscuits (Told me turm, ayy)" - Headie One
Making a birthday cake out of digestive biscuits is common practice in prison, where ordering a birthday cake is not possible.
"Rollin' with smoke on my jones/Pigs want all the camera on me, not the one from Dipset (One)" - Headie One
“Pigs” is a common British word for police. He expresses the police want to keep all eyes on him, due to the life he used to live.
The bar is also a clever reference and play on words to rapper Cam'ron, one of the former members New-York based rap group Dipset.
"Air 1's fresher than menthol" - AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey gives credit to Nike Air Force 1's, claiming they are "fresh" like menthol. Menthol is an organic compound often used to give a minty, fresh taste to food.
"Summer time shootouts, big big loot-outs/Get corn stuck in your dental" - AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey is using the slang word ‘corn’ instead of 'bullets', with the use of dental also having a link to ‘toothpick’, another slang word used for a gun.
"I don't even Snap on the jet, it's normal" - Stormzy
Stormzy doesn’t feel the need to brag on social media about him flying on a private jet anymore as it's a standard way that he travels now.
"Black tie, but I'm dressed informal (Boy)/Like the boys from East, I'm nasty"
This is a reference to the N.A.S.T.Y (Natural Artistic Sounds Touching You) crew, a group of grime MCs from East London, including MC's; Jammer, Kano, Ghetts and D Double E. They are referred to the pioneers of Grime.
-
What are the full lyrics to 'Ain't It Different'?
[Chorus: Lady Saw & Headie One]
(Baby, are you up for this?)
(Ready for the bump and grind)
(Baby, are you up for this?)
Suh, suh, s-s-s-suh
(B-B-B-Baby, are you up for this?)
[Verse 1: Headie One]
Ain't it different? (One) I link my ting in LA
But I can't fly to the States 'cah I got too much convictions (Jheeze)
Apparently all I talk is prison, but I don't know no different (No)
'Cah I was in jail up north, runnin' another coalition (Turn)
Fresh home, I bought coke and whipped it
I put some roses where my wrist is
You ain't ever made a birthday cake from Digestive biscuits (Told me turm, ayy)
Will have to take lemon juice to a piss test (Piss test, s-s-s-suh)
Every day I look up to the Lord, give thanks for all this litness (Turn, turn, turn, turn)
Come home, fresh out the system, gymnast
Rollin' with smoke on my jones
Pigs want all the camera on me, not the one from Dipset (One)
I still can't mix pleasure with business, sorry, princess (Princess)
I come a long way from broke days (Turn, turn)
I got to work and fixed it
[Chorus: Lady Saw & Headie One]
Baby, are you up for this?
I am feeling hot tonight
Ready for the bump and grind
Wheel it back and run it one more time, yeah, yeah
Baby, are you up for this? (Ain't it different?)
I am feeling hot tonight (Turn, turn, turn, turn)
Ready for the bump and grind
Wheel it back and run it one more time, yeah, yeah (Suh, suh, s-s-s-suh)
[Verse 2: AJ Tracey]
Ain't it different? (Yeah)
Spent like ten years grindin' (Facts)
Covered in diamonds, never been minin'
Came through, man's still shinin' (Blaow)
'Cah I was in Homeford House with the pack (Pack)
And now I'm in Dubai, limin' (Vroom)
Me and Headz landed abroad, two new kettles, perfect timin' (Perfect)
The new whip's white on white, peanut butter, rose gold linin' (Skrrt)
You can catch me in Central (Let's go)
Car so dumb, when I press this button, it's gone, I don't do rentals (I pay)
Air 1's fresher than menthol (They're fresh)
I don't wanna get s**t lit, but the way that bro grip sticks ain't gentle (Brrt)
Summer time shootouts, big big loot-outs
Get corn stuck in your dental
[Chorus: Lady Saw & Headie One]
Baby, are you up for this? (Ooh, ooh)
I am feeling hot tonight (Ooh, ooh)
Ready for the bump and grind (Ooh, ooh)
Wheel it back and run it one more time, yeah, yeah
Baby, are you up for this? (Ooh, ooh, ain't it different?)
I am feeling hot tonight (Ooh, ooh, ayy, ayy)
Ready for the bump and grind (Ooh, ooh)
Wheel it back and run it one more time, yeah, yeah (Turn, turn, turn, turn)
[Verse 3: Stormzy]
Ain't it different? (Different)
When I first stepped in the game (Game)
Man tried leech on my name, now they wanna act all distant (Ah)
Man love smile in my face and then they wanna chat like vixens (Huh?)
It's good, it's not back in the day, woulda got yourself wrapped on Clifton
I don't really take no checks, I'll warn you
And I don't do threats, I'm cordial
I don't even Snap on the jet, it's normal
Black tie, but I'm dressed informal (Boy)
Like the boys from East, I'm nasty
Don't do drip, but I still stay classy
You wanna know, then ask me, easy
[Chorus: Lady Saw & Headie One]
Baby, are you up for this? (Ooh, ooh, One)
I am feeling hot tonight (Ooh, ooh)
Ready for the bump and grind (Ooh, ooh)
Wheel it back and run it one more time, yeah, yeah
Baby, are you up for this? (Ain't it different, one, ooh, ooh)
I am feeling hot tonight (Ooh, ooh)
Ready for the bump and grind (Ooh, ooh)
Wheel it back and run it one more time, yeah, yeah (Turn, turn, turn, turn)
[Outro: Lady Saw]
(Baby, are you—?)
(Baby, are you—?)
(Baby, are you—?)
(Baby, are you—?)