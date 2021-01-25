Fredo new album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness': release date, tracklist, features & more
25 January 2021, 11:20
The West London rapper has revealed a release date for his forthcoming album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'.
Fredo has announced that he will be releasing his new album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness' in January 2021.
The West London rapper is returning with his second album, following his 2019 project 'Third Avenue'.
In 2018, Fredo released his second mixtape 'Tables Turn' which reached the Top 10 in the album charts.
Fredo featured on one of the biggest songs of 2018 "Funky Friday" with Dave – reaching at number one on the UK Singles Chart.
-
What is Fredo's new album release date?
On Thursday (Jan 21) Fredo surprised his fans when he announced that his new album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness' will be released in January 2021.
The rapper shared a photo of the album artwork on Instagram, and captioned the post "Money Can’t Buy Happiness. January 2021".
The post was flooded with support and excitement from his fans and celebrity friends.
In another post on Twitter, the rapper revealed the album will be dropping on Friday 29th January 2021.
Shortly after the album announcement, Fredo dropped his 'Back To Basics' freestyle, which was trending on YouTube.
The song, produced by Dave sees Fredo rapping about his life.
-
What is the tracklist to Fredo's new album?
On Monday (Jan 25) Fredo revealed his album tracklist. The album will have 11 tracks long, with exciting U.K and U.S artist features.
1. Biggest Mistake
2. Back To Basics
3. Spaghetti
4. Ready (Ft Summer Walker)
5. Money Talks (Ft Santan)
6. Do You Right
7. Burner On Deck (Ft Young Adz and Pop Smoke)
8. I Miss You
9. Blood In My Eyes
10. Aunts Place
11. What Can I Say
-
Who will feature of Fredo's new album?
Fredo's new album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness' will include U.S and U.K artists features.
The album will see a feature from R&B singer Summer Walker on his track "Ready".
Another feature from the U.S is the late rapper Pop Smoke, who features on Fredo's track 'Burner On Deck', alongside U.K rapper Young Adz.
The rapper also enlisted UK rapper Santan Dave for his song "Money Talks".
-
What are the lyrics to Fredo's 'Back To Basics'?
[Verse]
My hoes in contour
My clothes are Tom Ford
My bro's, they want war so lock when I'm on tour
Yo, tell your guys (Guys)
It's funny, I'm gettin' to the bag
Got these ni**a's mad, they just wanna' start tellin' lies (Tellin' lies)
Tom Ford box with seven-fives
Since I got racks, I musta' heard every lie (All of 'em)
There's a long list of rappers, I didn't get in line (Never)
I said "I'm comin' and you ni**a's better step aside" (Step aside)
It's 45 for the kilo, ain't no bargaining me (Bargainin')
Put Fred on your song and it'll be charting quickly
Every week I put a modеl in a car to Bricky to True Flavours, get my peppеr steak fast and quickly
I need the lemonade (Yeah)
Oh, you ain't seen a hundred racks? Well, I can demonstrate (Freddy)
Young ni**a blowing up the flat, I detonate
Glass AP has shattered my wrist, it needs a rest today
I got a way with words
Any black yutes in *****, man will make it burst
No white yutes, my G, we're going on some racist works (Hah)
In '016 I got my first music project placed on Earth (Earth)
But on the opp-block, I taped it first (First)
I think I'm made of her
'Cause she's an animal lover, my jackets made of fur
Sometimes I can't believe just what I made off words
Still I ain't cutting from the opps
Ni**a's know that Fred will run for Mayor first
Little man, I need a 40 just to lay a verse
Baby girl's mad I move, but that's how a playa work
The plug lost trust, now I gotta' pay him first
Took food off hella' man, now he won't even take my work
But still time in tickin' (Tickin')
My girl got a good brain, you know her minds the sickest (Sickest)
But at the same time, she won't ever mind her business (Business)
Told my guys when they slide bear in mind the witness
Yo, my lady woke up with bruises tryna' find who did it
Silly girl, you must not realise how my diamonds hittin'
Last night you could've easily lost your sight or vision
I believe in God so you could say I'm kind of Christian
But going Hatton Garden every Sunday's my religion
You was up in college, p*ssy boy, go write and listen (Nerd)
I was outside the plug's doing my revision (Facts)
Baby girl you're not my main, you're my side addition (My side piece)
So I'm gonna' need some "shh" when the wife is ringin' (Ringin')
Ni**a's gotta' keep the "shh" 'cause my ice in blingin' (Blingin')
Got a suttin' with the "shh", do a silent drilling (Drilling)
Yeah, I poked up "shh", cah I don't like them ni**as (Pussys)
You think I read comments?
I'm a bad boy with street problems
AP, Patek and a Rolex, I keep options
Fifty thousand for a festival, I keep shottin'
Catch me countin' twenty in the morning while I eat porridge
Babygirl you look good, let me see suttin'
I was stuck up in the hood, had to be suttin'
Ni**as show respect in the place when my teams comin'
I'll shut when I get to the place, I don't need loving
I got your girl on top of me, I don't need covers (No)
It's bicarbonate soda up in these cupboards
I get emotional every time I see hundreds
Gonna' make my eyes water when I'm choppin' these onions
[Outro]
Real shit
Make my eyes water when I'm choppin' these onions
Check Fredo 'Back To Basics' music video out below.
-
Who is the album produced by?
In a teaser clip Fredo uploaded to Instagram, UK rapper Santan Dave is credited as an executive producer of the project.
While the rapper features as an artist on Fredo's track "Money Talks", he has also worked on the production of the album.