Fredo new album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness': release date, tracklist, features & more

What are the lyrics to Fredo's 'Back To Basics'?

[Verse]

My hoes in contour

My clothes are Tom Ford

My bro's, they want war so lock when I'm on tour

Yo, tell your guys (Guys)

It's funny, I'm gettin' to the bag

Got these ni**a's mad, they just wanna' start tellin' lies (Tellin' lies)

Tom Ford box with seven-fives

Since I got racks, I musta' heard every lie (All of 'em)

There's a long list of rappers, I didn't get in line (Never)

I said "I'm comin' and you ni**a's better step aside" (Step aside)

It's 45 for the kilo, ain't no bargaining me (Bargainin')

Put Fred on your song and it'll be charting quickly

Every week I put a modеl in a car to Bricky to True Flavours, get my peppеr steak fast and quickly

I need the lemonade (Yeah)

Oh, you ain't seen a hundred racks? Well, I can demonstrate (Freddy)

Young ni**a blowing up the flat, I detonate

Glass AP has shattered my wrist, it needs a rest today

I got a way with words

Any black yutes in *****, man will make it burst

No white yutes, my G, we're going on some racist works (Hah)

In '016 I got my first music project placed on Earth (Earth)

But on the opp-block, I taped it first (First)

I think I'm made of her

'Cause she's an animal lover, my jackets made of fur

Sometimes I can't believe just what I made off words

Still I ain't cutting from the opps

Ni**a's know that Fred will run for Mayor first

Little man, I need a 40 just to lay a verse

Baby girl's mad I move, but that's how a playa work

The plug lost trust, now I gotta' pay him first

Took food off hella' man, now he won't even take my work

But still time in tickin' (Tickin')

My girl got a good brain, you know her minds the sickest (Sickest)

But at the same time, she won't ever mind her business (Business)

Told my guys when they slide bear in mind the witness

Yo, my lady woke up with bruises tryna' find who did it

Silly girl, you must not realise how my diamonds hittin'

Last night you could've easily lost your sight or vision

I believe in God so you could say I'm kind of Christian

But going Hatton Garden every Sunday's my religion

You was up in college, p*ssy boy, go write and listen (Nerd)

I was outside the plug's doing my revision (Facts)

Baby girl you're not my main, you're my side addition (My side piece)

So I'm gonna' need some "shh" when the wife is ringin' (Ringin')

Ni**a's gotta' keep the "shh" 'cause my ice in blingin' (Blingin')

Got a suttin' with the "shh", do a silent drilling (Drilling)

Yeah, I poked up "shh", cah I don't like them ni**as (Pussys)

You think I read comments?

I'm a bad boy with street problems

AP, Patek and a Rolex, I keep options

Fifty thousand for a festival, I keep shottin'

Catch me countin' twenty in the morning while I eat porridge

Babygirl you look good, let me see suttin'

I was stuck up in the hood, had to be suttin'

Ni**as show respect in the place when my teams comin'

I'll shut when I get to the place, I don't need loving

I got your girl on top of me, I don't need covers (No)

It's bicarbonate soda up in these cupboards

I get emotional every time I see hundreds

Gonna' make my eyes water when I'm choppin' these onions

[Outro]

Real shit

Make my eyes water when I'm choppin' these onions

Check Fredo 'Back To Basics' music video out below.