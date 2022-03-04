Dave 'Starlight' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Dave's new track 'Starlight'

Dave is back with his first single and music video of 2022 named 'Starlight' since the release of his hit second studio album 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

Currently on tour, the self-produced single samples 'Fly Me To The Moon' a 1954 classic made famous by Frank Sinatra. In the track, you can hear the South London rapper celebrate his life’s wins whilst talking about cars, money and having a girlfriend.

To celebrate the release of his new song and music video, which was directed by Dave himself alongside Nathan Tettey, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to the new track 'Starlight'.

"Countin' cash with the phone to my ear, I feel like Meek on the private jet"

In this line, Dave is making reference to the infamous photo of rapper Meek Mill on a private plane that went viral. In the picture, Meek is seen with a phone to his ear, sitting down on a private jet counting stacks of money.

"Fly me to the moon, let me get some space, Seein' them stars on her private"

In this line, Dave is referencing 'Fly Me To The Moon' by the legendary singer Frank Sinatra, which he used to compose this song.

"Stick with the stick, PVA, PDA, kiss that in public"

In this line, Dave is speaking about PVA, which is a form of glue often used as a slang term "stick" refers to a firearm. Dave's start wordplay implies that he is constantly engrossed with his weapon.

When speaking about PDA, Dave is clearly blissfully naive by love and doesn't care either. If someone tries to confront him, he always has a weapon on hand.

"South London where I made my, South London's where I made my first hundred"

As you all know, Dave is from Streatham, South London and proudly reps his ends every chance he gets. South was where he was 'made' and also where he made his first money.

Dave in his new music video 'Starlight'. Picture: YouTube

What are the full lyrics to Dave's 'Starlight'?

[Intro]

Uoy evol I, sdrow rehto ni

Uoy evol I, sdrow rehto ni



[Chorus]

It's hard to hate on the truth I'm livin'

Enough man hate with the lies instead

Countin' cash with the phone to my ear

I feel like Meek on the private jet

Life or death, five-five, eyes, thighs, potential wifey

Industry, respected highly, in the street, protected



[Verse 1]

I do know my man, but I don't trust him

Trust that, Ps in the trap digustin'

Stick with the stick, PVA, PDA, kiss that in public

South London where I made my

South London's where I made my first hundred

Elastic bands, plastic bags, two in the blue likе cheese and onion

In Jamaica, quick vacation, travellin' my past time

'Nough pollution in thе ends, I flew back yard 'cah I wanna see starlight

Eritrean, skin tone cinnamon, I think I found my princess

My empress, still gonna impress

I know them man talk on the kid, but



[Chorus]

It's hard to hate on the truth I'm livin'

Enough man hate with the lies instead

Countin' cash with the phone to my ear

I feel like Meek on the private jet

Life or death, five-five, eyes, thighs, potential wifey

Industry, respected highly, in the street, protected

[Verse 2]

Any girl that I'm datin' knows, bags that I buy come filled with fifties

She a ten out of ten on a bad day, public affection, I tell her, "Come kiss me"

I like mine obsessed, clingy

If she don't miss me, miss me

If she don't miss me, history

If she don't miss me, it's a mystery

G17 in the party, tipsy

Don't drink, that's risky

Focus, shells gonna land like Disney

I'll put him down under, Sydney

That's bae, I'll donate both my kidneys

True love, what the kid needs

And a girl from the Westest Indies

I know them man talk on the kid but



[Chorus]

It's hard to hate on the truth I'm livin'

Enough man hate with the lies instead

Countin' cash with the phone to my ear

I feel like Meek on the private jet

Life or death, five-five, eyes, thighs, potential wifey

Industry, respected highly, in the street, protected



[Verse 3]

In this world that I'm in

How you wanna take pics with the belts in the ring, but don't help in the gym?

'nough girls datin' their biggest haters

How her boyfriend don't want her to win? Like rah

And why my girlfriend never wanna see me have a good time out if she ain't there?

Yeah, yeah

Fly me to the moon, let me get some space

Seein' them stars on her private story

I dust that chick, she got no grace

(Let me see what spring is like on Jupiter)

See her ex men, she got no taste

Hip dip, she got no waist

Body snatched, servin' face (Hold my hand)

Haha, hold my hand, personal trainer

Frequent flyer, bad, she tone and tan

Free my gang, 013's and 020's (Darlin' miss me)

Oh God knows I miss my bros

I just got a call from jail on the phone and that might

[Outro]

Fill my heart with song

And let me sing forevermore

You are all I long for

All I worship and adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, I love you

In other words, I love you