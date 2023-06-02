Dave & Central Cee 'Sprinter' lyrics meaning revealed

Dave's winner after accepting speech the award for Best Hip Hop/Grime at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics from Dave and Central Cee's collaboration.

Two of the UK's finest rappers, Dave and Central Cee, have teamed up for their summer hit track 'Sprinter'.

The pair had been teasing a collaboration since March 2023, and the song is released just in time for summer.

This is the second time the two have been on a song together, the first being a remix to 'Spirit Bomb' by AJ Tracey in 2016.

Central Cee says he's 'never been in love' amid Madeleine Argy relationship

Here are the lyrics for 'Sprinter' by Dave and Central Cee.

The pair are good friends. Picture: Instagram

"I went from Toyota Yaris to Urus"

In this line from Cench's part of the song, he is referring to his wealth as one of the biggest rappers in the UK scene.

Central Cee now drives a Lamborghini Urus compared to his first car, a Toyota Yaris. His whip can be seen in the 2022 music video for his track 'Doja'.

He refers to his first car in the 2022 single 'Khabib', where he raps: "I had no money, I weren’t embarrassed / I’m doin' up road in my Toyota Yaris (Trap)."

Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter [Music Video]

"Hit a lick, went cash converters"

Here Dave is using the slang term 'lick', which means to rob, and said he converted the money to a pawn shop in order to deter the police from his name.

Here are the lyrics to Dave & Central Cee's 'Sprinter'

The mandem too inconsiderate

Five-star hotels smokin' cigarette

Mixin' codeine up with the phenergan

She got thick, but she wanna get thin again

Drinkin' apple cider vinegar

Wearin' Skim, 'cause she wanna be Kim and 'em

Uh, alright, I know that you're bad

Stop actin' innocent

We ain't got generational wealth

It's only a year that I've had these millions

My whip could've been in the Tokyo

Drift 'cause it's fast and furious

I went from the Toyota Yaris to Urus

They had their chance but blew it

Now this gyal wan' me in her

Uterus, f*ck it, I'm rich, let's do it

(F*ck it)

Take a look at these diamonds wrong

It's a life of squintin', can't just stare

With bae through thick and thin

She already thick, so I'm halfway there

(Hah hah hah)

Brown and bad, couldn't change my mind

I was halfway there one hundred meters, huh

I just put nine gyal in a Sprinter (Uh)

One hundred eaters, they won't

Fit in one SUV, nah

SOS, somebody rescue me

I got too many gyal, too many many gyal

I got

They can last me the next two weeks, uh

Huh, alright, like send the

Address through, please

SUV, the outside white

The inside brown like Michael Jack'

More time, man build a line and trap

Spend like I don't even like my stack

Pistol came on a Irish ferry

Let go and it sound like a tap dance (Bap)

The way that I ball, no yellow

The ref haffa give me a black card

Who did what we doin' with rap?

Man couldn't sell out his show after all

Them years of doin' the cap

Sprinter, two gyal in a van

Inter, two man in Milan

Heard one of my tings datin' P diddy

Need twenty percent of whatever she bags

Outside, my head in my hands

I told her my name is Cench, she said

"No, the one on your birth certificate, " uh

Your boyfriend ran from the diamond

Test, 'cause they weren't legitimate, nah

She Turkish-Cypriot, but her

Curves Brazilian, uh

I want her and bro wants her affiliate

I'm cheap, still hit a chick like, "Yo

Can I borrow your Netflix?"

She a feminist, she think I'm sexist

Twistin' my words, I think she dyslexic

Give me my space, I'm intergalactic

Before I give you my Insta' password

I'll give you the pin to my AmEx, huh

Alright

This ain't stainless steel, it's platinum

Dinner table, I got manners, huh

T-shirt tucked in, napkin

"Still loading, " that's the caption

I've only amounted a minimal fraction

Eat good, I got indigestion

Bare snow in my hood, no Aspen

Can't get rid of my pain with Aspirin

Dave just came in an Aston

I'm makin' that Maybach music

(M-M-Maybach Music) they're tryna insult my

Intelligence, sometimes, i may act stupid

I never went uni, i been on the campus

Sellin' cocaine to students

If bro let the drumstick beat

Then somethin' gon' leak

We ain't playin' exclusives

Take a look at these diamonds wrong

It's a life of squintin', can't just stare

With bae through thick and thin

She already thick, so I'm halfway there

(Hah hah hah)

Brown and bad, couldn't change my mind

I was halfway there one hundred meters, huh

I just put nine gyal in a Sprinter (Uh)

One hundred eaters, they won't

Fit in one SUV, nah

SOS, somebody rescue me

I got too many gyal, too many many gyal

I got

They can last me the next two weeks, uh

Huh, alright, like send the

Address through, please

Fire for a wife beater, can't rock with that

I ain't wearin' a vest

Man have to send her therapy, she

Got the E cup bra, a lot on her chest

I'm in Jamaica, Oracabessa

Hit a lick, went cash converters

That don't work, it's pawn, no chess

I'm doin' more and talkin' less

I love chillin' with broke bitches

Man book one flight, and they all impressed

I'm in the G63, the car hug me like a

Friend through twist and turns

Man livin' for nyash and dyin' for nyash

It's fucked, don't know which one's worse

I'm fucked

Bags in his and hers, what's hers is hers

What's mine is too

Heard that girl is a gold digger

It can't be true if she dated you

AP baby blue, paper's pink

I'd probably hate me too

You ever spent six figures and

Stared at bae like

"Look what you made me do"

Yeah, alright, started with a Q

Didn't wait in line

Weird, I'm askin' my Blasian one

"Why you so focused on your Asian side?"

I know that the jack boys pray that they

Get to the clubs and Dave's inside