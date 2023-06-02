Dave & Central Cee 'Sprinter' lyrics meaning revealed
2 June 2023, 13:33
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics from Dave and Central Cee's collaboration.
Two of the UK's finest rappers, Dave and Central Cee, have teamed up for their summer hit track 'Sprinter'.
The pair had been teasing a collaboration since March 2023, and the song is released just in time for summer.
This is the second time the two have been on a song together, the first being a remix to 'Spirit Bomb' by AJ Tracey in 2016.
Here are the lyrics for 'Sprinter' by Dave and Central Cee.
"I went from Toyota Yaris to Urus"
In this line from Cench's part of the song, he is referring to his wealth as one of the biggest rappers in the UK scene.
Central Cee now drives a Lamborghini Urus compared to his first car, a Toyota Yaris. His whip can be seen in the 2022 music video for his track 'Doja'.
He refers to his first car in the 2022 single 'Khabib', where he raps: "I had no money, I weren’t embarrassed / I’m doin' up road in my Toyota Yaris (Trap)."
Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter [Music Video]
"Hit a lick, went cash converters"
Here Dave is using the slang term 'lick', which means to rob, and said he converted the money to a pawn shop in order to deter the police from his name.
Here are the lyrics to Dave & Central Cee's 'Sprinter'
The mandem too inconsiderate
Five-star hotels smokin' cigarette
Mixin' codeine up with the phenergan
She got thick, but she wanna get thin again
Drinkin' apple cider vinegar
Wearin' Skim, 'cause she wanna be Kim and 'em
Uh, alright, I know that you're bad
Stop actin' innocent
We ain't got generational wealth
It's only a year that I've had these millions
My whip could've been in the Tokyo
Drift 'cause it's fast and furious
I went from the Toyota Yaris to Urus
They had their chance but blew it
Now this gyal wan' me in her
Uterus, f*ck it, I'm rich, let's do it
(F*ck it)
Take a look at these diamonds wrong
It's a life of squintin', can't just stare
With bae through thick and thin
She already thick, so I'm halfway there
(Hah hah hah)
Brown and bad, couldn't change my mind
I was halfway there one hundred meters, huh
I just put nine gyal in a Sprinter (Uh)
One hundred eaters, they won't
Fit in one SUV, nah
SOS, somebody rescue me
I got too many gyal, too many many gyal
I got
They can last me the next two weeks, uh
Huh, alright, like send the
Address through, please
SUV, the outside white
The inside brown like Michael Jack'
More time, man build a line and trap
Spend like I don't even like my stack
Pistol came on a Irish ferry
Let go and it sound like a tap dance (Bap)
The way that I ball, no yellow
The ref haffa give me a black card
Who did what we doin' with rap?
Man couldn't sell out his show after all
Them years of doin' the cap
Sprinter, two gyal in a van
Inter, two man in Milan
Heard one of my tings datin' P diddy
Need twenty percent of whatever she bags
Outside, my head in my hands
I told her my name is Cench, she said
"No, the one on your birth certificate, " uh
Your boyfriend ran from the diamond
Test, 'cause they weren't legitimate, nah
She Turkish-Cypriot, but her
Curves Brazilian, uh
I want her and bro wants her affiliate
I'm cheap, still hit a chick like, "Yo
Can I borrow your Netflix?"
She a feminist, she think I'm sexist
Twistin' my words, I think she dyslexic
Give me my space, I'm intergalactic
Before I give you my Insta' password
I'll give you the pin to my AmEx, huh
Alright
This ain't stainless steel, it's platinum
Dinner table, I got manners, huh
T-shirt tucked in, napkin
"Still loading, " that's the caption
I've only amounted a minimal fraction
Eat good, I got indigestion
Bare snow in my hood, no Aspen
Can't get rid of my pain with Aspirin
Dave just came in an Aston
I'm makin' that Maybach music
(M-M-Maybach Music) they're tryna insult my
Intelligence, sometimes, i may act stupid
I never went uni, i been on the campus
Sellin' cocaine to students
If bro let the drumstick beat
Then somethin' gon' leak
We ain't playin' exclusives
Fire for a wife beater, can't rock with that
I ain't wearin' a vest
Man have to send her therapy, she
Got the E cup bra, a lot on her chest
I'm in Jamaica, Oracabessa
Hit a lick, went cash converters
That don't work, it's pawn, no chess
I'm doin' more and talkin' less
I love chillin' with broke bitches
Man book one flight, and they all impressed
I'm in the G63, the car hug me like a
Friend through twist and turns
Man livin' for nyash and dyin' for nyash
It's fucked, don't know which one's worse
I'm fucked
Bags in his and hers, what's hers is hers
What's mine is too
Heard that girl is a gold digger
It can't be true if she dated you
AP baby blue, paper's pink
I'd probably hate me too
You ever spent six figures and
Stared at bae like
"Look what you made me do"
Yeah, alright, started with a Q
Didn't wait in line
Weird, I'm askin' my Blasian one
"Why you so focused on your Asian side?"
I know that the jack boys pray that they
Get to the clubs and Dave's inside
