Inside Central Cee's new song 'CC Freestyle': lyrics & meaning explained

Central Cee is back with a new song - this time a freestyle titled 'CC Freestyle' which premiered on his YouTube channel.
The 25-year-old rapper used the instrumental of Flukes' 2007 song 'I Have Nothing', and also features a sped-up beat from Whitney Houston's track of the same name. The song is yet to be released on streaming platforms but rumours are circulating this might be soon.
The internet has been reacting after some fans think he was dissing fellow West London rapper Digga D in some of the lyrics. So, what are the lyrics to 'CC Freestyle'? Here's everything you need to know.
What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'CC Freestyle'?
Here are the full lyrics to the rapper's latest song:
Yo
You don't wanna see man jump out the skip
Hear the whip skid, make your heartbeat skip
Anytime that your song comes on, we skip
I'm with the Malis, not Bob or Skip
We got the Charlie and the chocolate chip
Settin' up shop like a Costco trip
Surrender your flag 'cause you're not no Crip
Don't be angry at me that you got no hits
You could go ends and they all know Cench
You can go ends and they might know you
Try leave London and cross the bridge and ask who he is and they got no clue
I'm a millionaire, bro, what about you?
F*ck the drill, that's not what I do, huh
I trapped and it changed my life
You trapped and all that you got was blues
If I don't OD or gеt killed by a weapon and die of old agе
Would it still say that I died as a legend?
I'm takin' a loss, I don't mind, it's a lesson
I'm the guy that's applyin' the pressure
That's why it's green lights on a diamond tester
DM your b*tch, I bet she'll reply
They book me in LA, they book you in Leicester
Huh, this fame ain't sh*t
I been the kid since Avirexes
It was COVID masks and latexes
Now it's platinum Amexes, sh*t changed
I seen a snippet, unrelease it
It slaps on mute, the trailer's sh*t
I'm in Las Vegas watchin' the Super Bowl thinkin' 'bout movin' to Taylor Swift
I don't need to go to the bank for a loan
Accountant said my accounts look great
I can spend every day and the cash won't go
Been OT so long that my accent changed
"What's happenin', girl, you alright?"
Corporate voice when I answer the phone
Left wrist swollen, covered in ice
You would've thought that I fractured a bone
I grew in low-income housing
Now my rent is eighteen thousand
The UK's most famous writer's probably me after J. K. Rowling
Made ten M off my debut album
Label don't even care how it's soundin'
Tell them that we don't need A&Rs
I'll do it myself, I'll make it without them
On 23, I was payin' my homage
Now I need them to give me my flowers
While I'm alive, bro, give me my props
A lot of man washed, I can see they're sour
We celebrate wins like sentences
Bro fresh out the bin, get a champagne shower
We're not on the block no more
We're in mansions tellin' bro lay off the gang ting now
It's mad, I grew where the paigons live
It's a love-hate relationship
I was gone, went away for a bit
And now I'm back like, "Wait a minute," I'm back
UK Rap ain't dead, I mean, some guys are, but I don't relate
Live Nation can vouch, I'm paid, they gave me an M just to go on stage
Please don't panic, we need another one, DJ Khaled
It's under control 'cause Steve will manage
If I was them, I would feel embarrassed
What they do in London, I do in Paris
When they had the Urus, I had a Yaris
I'm a savage, I got no manners
I quickly overlapped all of these rappers
But shout out the UK talent
I'm the reason the UK valid
Flyin' in girls from the USA 'cause I already f*cked all these UK badders
What is the meaning behind Central Cee's 'CC Freestyle' lyrics and is he dissing Digga D?'
Central Cee's freestyle features some lyrics rapping about his changing financial situation since rising to fame in the past few years. He mentions he had a Toyota Yaris before fame, with similar references to cars are also in 'Sprinter' and 'Entrapreneur'.
Some fans also think Cench is referencing fellow rapper Digga D due to the subtle digs in the freestyle that allude to his long-standing feud.
Of course, there's no mention of another rapper in the lyrics, so we can't confirm if any shots were fired in the song.