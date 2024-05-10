Inside Central Cee's new song 'CC Freestyle': lyrics & meaning explained

Inside Central Cee's new song 'CC Freestyle': lyrics & meaning explained. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song and is he dissing Digga D in his 'CC Freestyle'? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Central Cee is back with a new song - this time a freestyle titled 'CC Freestyle' which premiered on his YouTube channel.

The 25-year-old rapper used the instrumental of Flukes' 2007 song 'I Have Nothing', and also features a sped-up beat from Whitney Houston's track of the same name. The song is yet to be released on streaming platforms but rumours are circulating this might be soon.

The internet has been reacting after some fans think he was dissing fellow West London rapper Digga D in some of the lyrics. So, what are the lyrics to 'CC Freestyle'? Here's everything you need to know.

Central Cee has dropped a freestyle. . Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'CC Freestyle'?

Here are the full lyrics to the rapper's latest song:

Yo

You don't wanna see man jump out the skip

Hear the whip skid, make your heartbeat skip

Anytime that your song comes on, we skip

I'm with the Malis, not Bob or Skip

We got the Charlie and the chocolate chip

Settin' up shop like a Costco trip

Surrender your flag 'cause you're not no Crip

Don't be angry at me that you got no hits

You could go ends and they all know Cench

You can go ends and they might know you

Try leave London and cross the bridge and ask who he is and they got no clue

I'm a millionaire, bro, what about you?

F*ck the drill, that's not what I do, huh

I trapped and it changed my life

You trapped and all that you got was blues

If I don't OD or gеt killed by a weapon and die of old agе

Would it still say that I died as a legend?

I'm takin' a loss, I don't mind, it's a lesson

I'm the guy that's applyin' the pressure

That's why it's green lights on a diamond tester

DM your b*tch, I bet she'll reply

They book me in LA, they book you in Leicester

Huh, this fame ain't sh*t

I been the kid since Avirexes

It was COVID masks and latexes

Now it's platinum Amexes, sh*t changed

I seen a snippet, unrelease it

It slaps on mute, the trailer's sh*t

I'm in Las Vegas watchin' the Super Bowl thinkin' 'bout movin' to Taylor Swift

I don't need to go to the bank for a loan

Accountant said my accounts look great

I can spend every day and the cash won't go

Been OT so long that my accent changed

"What's happenin', girl, you alright?"

Corporate voice when I answer the phone

Left wrist swollen, covered in ice

You would've thought that I fractured a bone

I grew in low-income housing

Now my rent is eighteen thousand

The UK's most famous writer's probably me after J. K. Rowling

Made ten M off my debut album

Label don't even care how it's soundin'

Tell them that we don't need A&Rs

I'll do it myself, I'll make it without them

On 23, I was payin' my homage

Now I need them to give me my flowers

While I'm alive, bro, give me my props

A lot of man washed, I can see they're sour

We celebrate wins like sentences

Bro fresh out the bin, get a champagne shower

We're not on the block no more

We're in mansions tellin' bro lay off the gang ting now

It's mad, I grew where the paigons live

It's a love-hate relationship

I was gone, went away for a bit

And now I'm back like, "Wait a minute," I'm back

UK Rap ain't dead, I mean, some guys are, but I don't relate

Live Nation can vouch, I'm paid, they gave me an M just to go on stage

Please don't panic, we need another one, DJ Khaled

It's under control 'cause Steve will manage

If I was them, I would feel embarrassed

What they do in London, I do in Paris

When they had the Urus, I had a Yaris

I'm a savage, I got no manners

I quickly overlapped all of these rappers

But shout out the UK talent

I'm the reason the UK valid

Flyin' in girls from the USA 'cause I already f*cked all these UK badders

CENTRAL CEE - CC FREESTYLE

What is the meaning behind Central Cee's 'CC Freestyle' lyrics and is he dissing Digga D?'

Central Cee's freestyle features some lyrics rapping about his changing financial situation since rising to fame in the past few years. He mentions he had a Toyota Yaris before fame, with similar references to cars are also in 'Sprinter' and 'Entrapreneur'.

Some fans also think Cench is referencing fellow rapper Digga D due to the subtle digs in the freestyle that allude to his long-standing feud.

Of course, there's no mention of another rapper in the lyrics, so we can't confirm if any shots were fired in the song.