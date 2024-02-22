Central Cee’s new song ‘I Will’: lyrics and meaning explained
22 February 2024, 21:02
What are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will'?
Listen to this article
UK rapper Central Cee has dropped his new song tonight, titled 'I Will', after teasing the new release on social media and declaring he is set to 'go mainstream' with the new release.
The 25-year-old dropped 'I Will' at 9pm GMT, which is set to be a track on his third studio album, following his debut 'Wild West' and '23'.
- Who is Central Cee's girlfriend Madeline Argy? Age, Instagram and more revealed
- Central Cee Shares Rare Comment About Ice Spice Friendship
- Dave & Central Cee 'Sprinter' lyrics meaning revealed
So, what are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will'? Here's the full lyric breakdown.
-
What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'I Will'?
Here are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will':
You put on your best fit to the club tonight
You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love
If nobody else will, then I will
If nobody will, I will
Mhm
Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case
And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave
Is that how you feel?
Is that how you feel?
Without soundin' too p*rverted, close my eyes, I see you naked
Your looks come from your mum, daddy’s money got that bracelet
You’re acting boujee, like you fucking paid
Go and drop that bomb and watch that shit go up in flames
You make me feel young again, I don’t wanna grow up
I don’t even know I’ll f*cking tell my d*ck don’t go up
Living your way, pick up the pace , make that sh*t go slower
Just gimme a date and pick a place and go pack the moet
We can go to Phucket if you f*ck with this
We could tick a couple countries off your bucket list
Ill hold it down, you ain’t got worry about any other b*tches
Diving deep and you gone feel it where your stomach is
You put on your best fit to the club tonight
You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love
If nobody else will, then I will
If nobody will, I will
Mhm
Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case
And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave
Is that how you feel?
Is that how you feel?
You didn’t put on YSL to go to bed all by yourself
You got your c**chie shave just in case you find the right mouth
Said your body cant spore but you’re p*ssy tight still
Im mature bae, you know real recognise real
You put on your heels and hit the club
Im outside im on your strip
You got hella options waiting on you take your pick
If you f*ck with someone else youre not my girl
I won’t be p*ssed, If I’m awaken and I’m not taken
Hit my line and ill give you d*ck
If they won’t, I will
You gimme the chance and I could change your title
Let me see you arch it, let me break your spine
Put you on the gram and make your page go viral
Alright,
You put on your best fit to the club tonight
You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love
If nobody else will, then I will
If nobody will, I will
Mhm
Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case
And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave
Is that how you feel?
Is that how you feel?
-
What are the meaning behind the lyrics of Central Cee's 'I Will'?
Central Cee's new song is reportedly about girlfriend Madeline Argy.
The pair recently hard-launched their relationship, having been seeing each other since September 2022.
Madeline is a successful influencer and TikToker in her own right, known for her storytimes and podcast.