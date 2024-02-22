Central Cee’s new song ‘I Will’: lyrics and meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'I Will'?

Here are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will':

You put on your best fit to the club tonight

You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love

If nobody else will, then I will

If nobody will, I will

Mhm

Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave

Is that how you feel?

Is that how you feel?

Without soundin' too p*rverted, close my eyes, I see you naked

Your looks come from your mum, daddy’s money got that bracelet

You’re acting boujee, like you fucking paid

Go and drop that bomb and watch that shit go up in flames

You make me feel young again, I don’t wanna grow up

I don’t even know I’ll f*cking tell my d*ck don’t go up

Living your way, pick up the pace , make that sh*t go slower

Just gimme a date and pick a place and go pack the moet

We can go to Phucket if you f*ck with this

We could tick a couple countries off your bucket list

Ill hold it down, you ain’t got worry about any other b*tches

Diving deep and you gone feel it where your stomach is

You put on your best fit to the club tonight

You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love

If nobody else will, then I will

If nobody will, I will

Mhm

Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave

Is that how you feel?

Is that how you feel?

You didn’t put on YSL to go to bed all by yourself

You got your c**chie shave just in case you find the right mouth

Said your body cant spore but you’re p*ssy tight still

Im mature bae, you know real recognise real

You put on your heels and hit the club

Im outside im on your strip

You got hella options waiting on you take your pick

If you f*ck with someone else youre not my girl

I won’t be p*ssed, If I’m awaken and I’m not taken

Hit my line and ill give you d*ck

If they won’t, I will

You gimme the chance and I could change your title

Let me see you arch it, let me break your spine

Put you on the gram and make your page go viral

Alright,

You put on your best fit to the club tonight

You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love

If nobody else will, then I will

If nobody will, I will

Mhm

Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave

Is that how you feel?

Is that how you feel?