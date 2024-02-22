Central Cee’s new song ‘I Will’: lyrics and meaning explained

22 February 2024, 21:02

Central Cee’s new song ‘I Will’: lyrics and meaning explained
Central Cee's new song 'I Will': lyrics and meaning explained.

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will'?

UK rapper Central Cee has dropped his new song tonight, titled 'I Will', after teasing the new release on social media and declaring he is set to 'go mainstream' with the new release.

The 25-year-old dropped 'I Will' at 9pm GMT, which is set to be a track on his third studio album, following his debut 'Wild West' and '23'.

So, what are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will'? Here's the full lyric breakdown.

Central Cee and Madeline Argy hard launched their relationship.
Central Cee and Madeline Argy hard launched their relationship. Picture: Instagram

  1. What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'I Will'?

    Here are the lyrics to Central Cee's new song 'I Will':

    You put on your best fit to the club tonight

    You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love

    If nobody else will, then I will

    If nobody will, I will

    Mhm

    Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

    And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave

    Is that how you feel?

    Is that how you feel?

    Without soundin' too p*rverted, close my eyes, I see you naked

    Your looks come from your mum, daddy’s money got that bracelet

    You’re acting boujee, like you fucking paid

    Go and drop that bomb and watch that shit go up in flames

    You make me feel young again, I don’t wanna grow up

    I don’t even know I’ll f*cking tell my d*ck don’t go up

    Living your way, pick up the pace , make that sh*t go slower

    Just gimme a date and pick a place and go pack the moet

    We can go to Phucket if you f*ck with this

    We could tick a couple countries off your bucket list

    Ill hold it down, you ain’t got worry about any other b*tches

    Diving deep and you gone feel it where your stomach is

    You put on your best fit to the club tonight

    You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love

    If nobody else will, then I will

    If nobody will, I will

    Mhm

    Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

    And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave

    Is that how you feel?

    Is that how you feel?

    You didn’t put on YSL to go to bed all by yourself

    You got your c**chie shave just in case you find the right mouth

    Said your body cant spore but you’re p*ssy tight still

    Im mature bae, you know real recognise real

    You put on your heels and hit the club

    Im outside im on your strip

    You got hella options waiting on you take your pick

    If you f*ck with someone else youre not my girl

    I won’t be p*ssed, If I’m awaken and I’m not taken

    Hit my line and ill give you d*ck

    If they won’t, I will

    You gimme the chance and I could change your title

    Let me see you arch it, let me break your spine

    Put you on the gram and make your page go viral

    Alright,

    You put on your best fit to the club tonight

    You’re trying to find someone to take you home and show you love

    If nobody else will, then I will

    If nobody will, I will

    Mhm

    Your p*ssy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

    And you ain't f*cked in couple months, tonight you're tryna misbehave

    Is that how you feel?

    Is that how you feel?

    I Will is reportedly a track from Central Cee's third album.
    I Will is reportedly a track from Central Cee's third album. Picture: Getty

  2. What are the meaning behind the lyrics of Central Cee's 'I Will'?

    Central Cee's new song is reportedly about girlfriend Madeline Argy.

    The pair recently hard-launched their relationship, having been seeing each other since September 2022.

    Madeline is a successful influencer and TikToker in her own right, known for her storytimes and podcast.

