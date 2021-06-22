Chris Brown 'responds' to reports of battery accusation from woman

Chris Brown appears to have responded to claims that he is under investigation for the battery of a woman who called the police to his home.

Singer and actor Chris Brown appears to have responded to claims that he is reportedly under investigation for battery.

A woman called the police to the stars San Fernando Valley home on the weekend of June 19th.

The musician has reportedly been put under investigation for battery as a result of a woman calling the police to his home, claiming the star slapped her.

The alleged victim is said to have reported to police that the force of the assault caused her weave to come off.

Police were called to the musicians home. Picture: Getty

Following the police attending the 'Go Crazy' singers home, sources have said the woman sustained no injuries and no arrests have yet been made.

Brown appears to have responded to the claims, posting a blank Instagram story - captioned: "Y’all so d*mn [cap]." followed by laughing emojis.

Chris Brown appears to have responded to the claims. Picture: Instagram

It was also reported that the police were called to Browns home in May, following the stars disruptive birthday bash which the police broke up.

The star has previously been charged with the battery of his then-girlfriend, singer and business mogul, Rihanna.

As a result he was placed on probation for five years and sentenced to six months of community service.

The star was previously charged with battery. Picture: Getty

The 'Stomp the Yard' actor was also granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, actress and model, Karrueche Tran in 2017.