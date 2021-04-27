Chris Brown sends fans wild after recreating nostalgic 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)' dance

Breezy remembered all of the moves to his iconic 2005 single.

It's been over fifteen years since Chris Brown burst onto the music scene, and it looks like he hasn't forgotten where he came from.

A video recently surfaced of the 31-year-old singer recreating the dance moves to his iconic 2005 single 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)' at a house party and he matched it pretty much move for move.

In the clip, Breezy can be seen making his way to the centre of the dance floor as his hit throwback single blares through the speakers, before busting out the dance originally featured in the song's music video.

Fans were impressed, with one writing, "The fact he still knows it shows his talent". Another added, "That’s one man I’m NOT trying to compete with on the dance floor."

"This moment will live rent free in my head," wrote one user, while another exclaimed, "The fact that he stills remembers the choreography is amazing. Wasn’t made like 10 years ago?"

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Chris is being sued over an alleged dog attack involving two people he hired to clean his home.

During the December 2020 incident, a woman was allegedly viciously attacked by one of Brown's dogs while she was working, with the dog reportedly "ripping 3 to 4 inches of skin off her arm".