Chris Brown sued by ex-housekeeper over 'vicious' dog attack

The 'Go Crazy' singer is being sued by a housekeeper who claims her sister was attacked by his dog.

Chris Brown is being sued over an alleged dog attack involving two people he hired to clean his home.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old singer hired the plaintiff, Patricia Avila, and her sister to clean his home in Tarzana, California for $600 a day.

She claims they knew Chris had dogs in the house, but says they were always kept in a separate part of the property while they carried out their cleaning work.

The 'Go Crazy' singer is being sued by a housekeeper who claims her sister was attacked by his dog. Picture: Getty

However, in an incident which took place on December 12th, 2020, Avila claims her sister was attacked by one of Brown's dogs after she entered the backyard to empty a vacuum.

In the lawsuit, Avila claims the dog - a Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, a giant breed that weighs between 110-220 pounds on average - has a history of being violent and aggressive toward people.

Avila says the dog "viciously attacked" her sister's face and legs, as well as reportedly "ripping 3 to 4 inches of skin off her arm".

"The screams were so bad that it cause (her) to immediately run outside, where she found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help," reads the lawsuit, as per The Blast.

Brown, who was reportedly at home during the attack, called 911. Picture: Getty

Brown, who was reportedly home at the time, proceeded to call 911. The woman was then taken to hospital and underwent several surgeries in the following days.

Avila says she thought her sister was going to die from the blood loss, and claims the incident has caused her severe emotional distress, PTSD, anxiety, depression, insomnia and panic attacks.

The suit states Avila is "reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day."

As for Breezy, Avila argues that the singer had a legal obligation to "protect invitees and workers" on his property from unreasonable risk of harm.

She claims she "suffered economic damages, including past, present and future loss of wages as well as past, present and future medical expenses in an amount to be determined at trial."

At the time of writing, it's unclear if Avila's sister will be pursuing her own legal action against Brown.