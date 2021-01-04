The best R&B songs of 2021 so far

4 January 2021, 13:23

The smoothest rhythms from the likes of SZA, 6LACK, dvsn, Ari Lennox and more.

Looking for some fresh R&B bops to soundtrack your year? Well, look no further.

We've rounded up the most addictive jams from your favourite honey-smooth vocalists from dvsn to SZA for your listening pleasure.

So, turn down the lights, set the mood and let the music play.

  1. SZA - Good Days

  2. dvsn - Blessings

  3. Ari Lennox - Grounded

  4. Kevin Ross - Inside Freestyle

  5. Melii ft. 6LACK - You Ain't Worth It

