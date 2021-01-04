The best R&B songs of 2021 so far
4 January 2021, 13:23
The smoothest rhythms from the likes of SZA, 6LACK, dvsn, Ari Lennox and more.
Looking for some fresh R&B bops to soundtrack your year? Well, look no further.
We've rounded up the most addictive jams from your favourite honey-smooth vocalists from dvsn to SZA for your listening pleasure.
So, turn down the lights, set the mood and let the music play.
-
SZA - Good Days
-
dvsn - Blessings
-
Ari Lennox - Grounded
-
Kevin Ross - Inside Freestyle
-
Melii ft. 6LACK - You Ain't Worth It