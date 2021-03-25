'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more

'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more. Picture: Getty/Warner Bros. Pictures

Here's everything we know about the highly-anticipated sequel to the classic 1996 live action movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy's release date is still a while away. Nevertheless, fans are highly-anticipating the sequel iconic 1996 live-action/animated sports buddy comedy film classic.

NBA star LeBron James replaces Michael Jordan as the major basketball star playing alongside the Looney Tunes characters.

Warner Bros. recently released a few photos from the upcoming movie, leaving fans excited for the films release.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming live-action/animated sports comedy film directed by Malcolm D. Lee.