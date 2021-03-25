'Space Jam 2' A New Legacy: Release date, cast, plot, trailer & more
25 March 2021, 16:59
Here's everything we know about the highly-anticipated sequel to the classic 1996 live action movie.
Space Jam: A New Legacy's release date is still a while away. Nevertheless, fans are highly-anticipating the sequel iconic 1996 live-action/animated sports buddy comedy film classic.
NBA star LeBron James replaces Michael Jordan as the major basketball star playing alongside the Looney Tunes characters.
Warner Bros. recently released a few photos from the upcoming movie, leaving fans excited for the films release.
Here's everything we know about the upcoming live-action/animated sports comedy film directed by Malcolm D. Lee.
-
When is Space Jam 2 coming out?
Space Jam 2: The New Legacy will be released on July 16 2021 in both theaters and on HBO Max.
The announcement of the release date was made by Springhill Entertainment – the company founded by athlete LeBron James – back in February 2019.
HBO Max currently isn't available in the United Kingdom, but we will update this article when Warner Bros reveals the release platform for Space Jam 2 in the UK.
There will be a 25-year gap between the 1996 original and the sequel, making the new film an anniversary project as well.
-
What is the plot for Space Jam 2?
Space Jam 2: A New legacy begins with LeBron James and his young son Dom (Cedric James) getting trapped inside a rogue artificial intelligence.
James then teams up with Bugs Bunny and the other members of the Looney Tunes to go up against the A.I.'s digital champions on the basketball court.
The team is made up of powered-up NBA stars including; Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Draymond Green.
WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwuimke will also make appearances in the movie.
Don Cheadle stars as the artificial intelligence in the film.
Sonequa Martin-Green, known for her role in Star Trek: Discovery, plays James' on-screen wife, Kamiyah.
Ceyair J. Wright and Harper Leigh Alexander play James' other on-screen children, alongside Cedric James.
The screenplay script was written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keegan Coogler and Terence Nance.
Malcolm D. Lee, who previously directed the comedies Girls Trip and Night School, directed the movie.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is a co-producer of the film.
-
What is the trailer for Space Jam 2?
The official trailer for Space Jam 2 has not been released yet.
However, Warner Bros released photos, giving fans a first look at what the film would look like.
This article will be updated accordingly.
-
What is different about Space Jam 2 in comparison to the original film?
A New Legacy has already been widely discussed amongst Space Jam fans as there have been some changes.
The film features a new redesign for Lola Bunny, who was introduced in the original Space Jam movie.
Lola's look has changed over the years, but Lee wanted to go in a new direction.
Lola "probably has the most human characteristics of the Tunes; she doesn't have a thing like a carrot or a lisp or a stutter," Lee told Entertainment Weekly.
"So we reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice."
"For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."
The film will also not feature Pepe Le Pew. The character was reportedly set to be featured in a scene that would have seen him finally get his comeuppance for always chasing after female characters who want nothing to do with him.
However, the scene was cut after Lee replaced Nance as director in 2019.
Pepe Le Pew has come under increased scrutiny after a New York Times columnist called out the character for promoting rape culture.
Warner Bros. recently announced that the character will not appear in new Looney Tunes projects.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is the first time the Looney Tunes characters have appeared in a movie since 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.
-
Who is in the cast for Space Jam 2?
Cast
- LeBron James as himself
- Alex Huerta as young LeBron James
- Don Cheadle as Al-G Rhythm, an evil computer algorithm.
- Khris Davis
- Sonequa Martin-Green as Kamiyah, LeBron's wife
- Cedric Joe as Dom, LeBron's youngest son
- Ceyair J. Wright as Darius, LeBron's eldest son
- Harper Leigh Alexander as Xosha, LeBron's daughter
Voice Cast
- Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, Tweety
- Jeff Bergman as Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn
- Kath Soucie as Lola Bunny
- Gabriel Iglesias as Speedy Gonzales
NBA players will also make appearances in the film such as; Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma.
Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) players Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike are also set to make cameo appearances.