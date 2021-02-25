QUIZ: How well do you remember Space Jam?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Space Jam? Picture: Warner Bros

Get ready for some major 90's nostalgia.

Calling all eighties and nineties babies - we're about to test your knowledge on an absolute classic, Space Jam.

Starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, the iconic crossover between live-action and animation is a complete nostalgia sparker and was a box-office smash to boot.

So, how well do you remember the escapades of your favourite Looney Tunes characters and NBA players? Let's find out.