QUIZ: How well do you remember Space Jam?
25 February 2021, 14:55 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 16:51
Get ready for some major 90's nostalgia.
Calling all eighties and nineties babies - we're about to test your knowledge on an absolute classic, Space Jam.
Starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, the iconic crossover between live-action and animation is a complete nostalgia sparker and was a box-office smash to boot.
So, how well do you remember the escapades of your favourite Looney Tunes characters and NBA players? Let's find out.