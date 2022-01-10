Quavo and Karrueche Tran reignite romance rumours

The Migos rapper and the "Claws" actress have fuelled reconciliation rumours after being spotted on vacation together over the weekend

Quavo and Karrueche Tran are rumoured to be dating once again after the two were spotted on holiday together in Saint Martin during the early days of the new year.

Originally linked back in 2017, the two were seen walking amongst a crowd of their entourage, enjoying the scenic mountain views together. After the photos started circling Twitter, fans grew suspicious that they may have rekindled their love.

Quavo allegedly dated the actress and former stylist back five years ago. The pair were spotted in public together numerous times during the spring of that year, but neither confirmed the status of their rumoured relationship.

In October 2017, Karrueche denied that the pair were a couple during an appearance on the "Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast.

Karrueche Tran and Quavo are thought to have dated in 2017. Picture: Getty

"No, we're cool friends, we hung out, but it was nothing serious," she said of the Migos star.

"For some reason, everybody's so obsessed, the frickin' media is obsessed with anytime I'm next to a guy, so it's been several dudes that they've - if I'm seen or [there's] a rumour, it's like, 'Oh my god she's dating this guy' or whatever.' Stay out of my vagina! Nobody's down there, okay?"

Karrueche Tran and Quavo spotted in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

They've both recently ended high-profile romances.

Karrueche's three-year relationship with NFL star Victor Cruz ended in early 2021, while Quavo's dated fellow rapper Saweetie for three years until their shock split in March 2021.