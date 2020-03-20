Karrueche Tran slams anti-Asian xenophobic trolls calling coronavirus the "Chinese virus"

Karrueche Tran has called those being xenophobic towards Asians amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old 'Claws' actress, whose mother is Vietnamese, slammed those dubbing the COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," after President Donald Trump was criticised for using the controversial term on multiple occasions.

"Xenophobia is not ok!! To target and discriminate against Asians is wrong!!" she began. "There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt."

She added, "(I know y'all seen the video of the older Asian man)" in reference to the shocking footage of an elderly Asian man getting kicked and knocked to the ground by a teenager.

The incident, which occurred in New York City last week, saw the teen yell "F**king Chinese coronavirus" and demanded that the man go back to his country.

Tran concluded, "The coronavirus is not the 'Chinese virus'! Let's stop instilling more fear and hate. The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!"

On March 16, Trump used the term in a tweet, writing, "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!"

He used it again in another tweet and has continued to use it in press conferences, despite multiple media outlets and reporters calling the phrase out for being racist and xenophobic.