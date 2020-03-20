Karrueche Tran slams anti-Asian xenophobic trolls calling coronavirus the "Chinese virus"

20 March 2020, 11:39

Karreuche Tran slammed the being xenophobic towards Asians.
Karreuche Tran slammed the being xenophobic towards Asians. Picture: Instagram

Tran, who is of Vietnamese descent, called out those discriminating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Karrueche Tran has called those being xenophobic towards Asians amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old 'Claws' actress, whose mother is Vietnamese, slammed those dubbing the COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," after President Donald Trump was criticised for using the controversial term on multiple occasions.

"Xenophobia is not ok!! To target and discriminate against Asians is wrong!!" she began. "There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt."

“Xenophobia is not ok!!” wrote Karrueche. “To target and discriminate against Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes!
“Xenophobia is not ok!!” wrote Karrueche. “To target and discriminate against Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! Picture: Instagram

She added, "(I know y'all seen the video of the older Asian man)" in reference to the shocking footage of an elderly Asian man getting kicked and knocked to the ground by a teenager.

The incident, which occurred in New York City last week, saw the teen yell "F**king Chinese coronavirus" and demanded that the man go back to his country.

Tran concluded, "The coronavirus is not the 'Chinese virus'! Let's stop instilling more fear and hate. The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!"

On March 16, Trump used the term in a tweet, writing, "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!"

He used it again in another tweet and has continued to use it in press conferences, despite multiple media outlets and reporters calling the phrase out for being racist and xenophobic.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Hip-Hop News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lil Baby responds to claims he's taking drugs

Lil Baby responds to drug claims after fans left concerned over "worrying" interview clip
The Weeknd shares sweet tribute to fan who passed away & dedicates ‘After Hours’ album to him

The Weeknd dedicates new album 'After Hours' to fan who passed away in touching post

The Weeknd

Mike Tyson claims Eminem "slaved" to get his music far in the Hip-Hop music industry

Eminem awkwardly reacts to Mike Tyson's controversial "slaved" comment during podcast

Eminem

Kodak Black has received backlash after claiming he wants Coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail

Kodak Black dragged for saying he wants coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail

Trending

Watch the Love Island 2020 winter reunion.

Love Island reunion 2020: watch the full interview here

Chris Brown communicates with baby Aeko via FaceTime during Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown 'FaceTime’s baby son Aeko everyday' following Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna on Instagram

Rihanna

Drake self-isolates after friend Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus

Drake 'self-isolating' after Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus days after partying with rapper

Drake

The Forbes '30 under 30' list

Micheal Ward & Dave amongst British stars named on Forbes '30 Under 30' List