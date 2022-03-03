Kim Kardashian is officially declared 'single' amid divorce from Kanye West
3 March 2022, 16:33
The reality TV star can finally date Pete Davidson in peace
Listen to this article
Kim Kardashian has been legally declared as 'single' by a US court following her ongoing divorce for Kanye West. She filed for divorce backing February 2021 citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason.
Kim Kardashian shocks after captioning photo with Pete's ex Ariana Grande's lyrics
This comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked for an immediate termination of her marriage to the Jesus Walks rapper, filing papers to fast-track the divorce and become legally single.
Earlier this week, West retaliated against his separated wife, who claimed that his recent Instagram outbursts had caused her mental pain, stating that "he's putting a lot of misinformation out" about their relationship.
"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation. The social media posts are not attached to the declaration. Kim has not proved that he wrote his Instagram posts" the DONDA 2 rapper submitted in his court filings.
Kim asked the judge once again if she can be listed as legally single, claiming:
"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so" the documents read, which was heard in court.
"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress".
Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.
She is currently dating SNL funny man Pete Davidson, whilst Kanye is dating Chaney Jones, an Instagram model.