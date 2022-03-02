Kim Kardashian shocks after captioning photo with Pete's ex Ariana Grande's lyrics

2 March 2022, 12:51 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 14:06

The reality TV star fans have gone wild after she referenced BF Pete's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande's song lyrics in her latest post.

Kim Kardashian has shocked fans with her latest Instagram post as the star picked a strange caption.

While the 41-year-old reality TV star is currently dating Pete Davidson, she took the bold move to caption her post with Pete's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande's song lyrics.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their relationship official in November 2021. The pair were first rumoured to be dating in October 2021.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their relationship official in November 2021. The pair were first rumoured to be dating in October 2021. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a stunning photo of herself in a matix-inspired outfit, Kim wrote: "Just like magic".

Eagle-eyed fans of the star were quick to decode the caption and figured out that Kim had penned Ariana's lyrics from her 2020 hit "Just Like Magic".

"Oh ari lyric," said one fan, while another said: "The Ari reference?? Babe!!". A third user wrote: "Not the Ari song caption" while a fourth added: "the ariana song 😭".

Another fan wrote: "using your bf’s ex fiancé’s lyrics for insta captions what 😭". A sixth fan penned: "Pete’s new gf quoting a song from his ex gf? Iconic."

See other fans comments below.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian quoting Ariana Grande's song in her caption
Fans react to Kim Kardashian quoting Ariana Grande's song in her caption. Picture: Instagram
Fans react to Kim Kardashian using Pete's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande's song lyrics on her post.
Fans react to Kim Kardashian using Pete's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande's song lyrics on her post. Picture: Instagram
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Kim Kardashian was quoting Ariana Grande in her Instagram post
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Kim Kardashian was quoting Ariana Grande in her Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Pete started dating Ariana Grande in May 2018. The couple became engaged the next month.

However, the pair called off their engagement and ended the relationship months later in October 2018.

Other than the Ariana Grande reference, fans pointed out that her Matrix-looking outfit was very Kanye West influenced.

In other related news, Kanye West is in a new relationship with a Kim Kardashian lookalike that goes by the name of Chaney Jones.

The 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out several times with the 24-year-old Instagram model.

The 'Off The Grid' rapper even posted Chaney on his Instagram for the first time on Tuesday (Mar 1). The relationship comes shortly after his romance with actress Julia Fox ended.

