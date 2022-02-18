Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West on Instagram after another attack on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has seemingly had enough of Kanye West’s attacks on her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has cut digital ties with her estranged husband Kanye West following yet another attack on boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The KUWTK star unfollowed Ye on Instagram after the ‘Donda’ rapper took aim at Pete yet again, despite Kim begging him to stop the attacks just days before.

Julia Fox exposes Kanye West for ‘encouraging her to leak details to the press'

Kanye has been posting and deleting a series of posts threatening the Saturday Night Live comedian, before putting a brief end to it following Kim’s requests.

However, it didn’t take long for Ye to hop back on the ‘gram as he called out Pete over an old SNL skit, where he commented on the rapper’s mental health.

Kanye West shared and deleted another post about Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Kanye West accused Pete Davidson of mocking his mental health. Picture: @kanyewest/Instagram

Pete Davidson made a dig at Kanye West's MAGA cap years ago on SNL. Picture: Alamy

In the clip, Pete can be seen saying: “Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘Yo this is the real me, I’m off the meds’. Take ‘em. No shame in the medicine game, I’m on ‘em. It’s great. Take ‘em, there’s nothing wrong with taking them.

“If I ever got on a plane and the pilot said, I just want all of you to know this is the real me flying’, I’d jump out. Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka**.”

Kanye captioned the clip: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment This is payback.”

Kim Kardashian has unfollowed Kanye West after his latest attack on Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has cut digital ties with Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

The father-of-four went on to share a photo of Pete donning a red hat with the message ‘Make Kanye 2006 Again’, which took a dig at Ye’s controversial ‘Make America Great Again’ following his support towards former US President, Donald Trump.

Ye captioned the post: “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

The posts have since been taken down - but it was reported that Kim unfollowed her soon-to-be ex-husband following the new attacks on Pete.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA