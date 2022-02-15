Kim Kardashian asks Kanye West to stop putting Pete Davidson in danger in private texts

In new leaked texts shared by Kanye West, he reveals that Kim Kardashian is worried something will happen to Pete after claiming Ye is "creating a dangerous and scary environment"

Kim Kardashian has asked her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West to stop putting her new beau Pete Davidson's life in danger in leaked texts shared on Instagram by Yé.

The screen shotted text from Kim which read: "Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault" saw an added response from the 44-year-old rapper that claimed:

"UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF".

Kanye West shares alleged text messages from Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Continuing to share more screen shots of texts from "Kim's Other Phone", the DONDA rapper showed what seemed to be an annoyed text by Kim asking Kanye:

"Why can't you keep any of our conversations private ???", to which he captioned the post: "Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the word. I'm your number one fan. Why wouldn't I tell everyone!!!!".

Kanye West shares alleged text messages from Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Picture: Getty

This comes after Kanye first called out Pete in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts for being in a relationship with Kim, referring to him as "Skete".

In one caption, he wrote: "I didn't wake up and fight for the my family to trend over the Super Bowl but it happened the Super Bowl brings families together for everyone married hold your spouse close".

He continued: "make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because theres a skete lurking in every dirty a** alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children".

Kanye West shares a screenshot of an old rumour about Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller's break-up. Picture: Getty

Yesterday (Feb 14), Kanye came under fire after he was slammed by fans for bringing up the late Mac Miller whilst ranting about Pete Davidson online.

One fan wrote: "Kanye west mentioning mac miller is so f**king disrespectful", whilst another one commented: "mind blowing that kanye west has somehow managed to involve ariana grande & mac miller’s names into his social media breakdown".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Back in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, citing in the court documents that she no longer wants to be married and would like to remain legally single until things are official.

Both Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.