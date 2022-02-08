Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian relationship official with ‘girlfriend’ title

The American comedian referred to Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend' for the first time in a recent interview.

Pete Davidson claimed Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend' for the first time publicly, in a recent interview with People (the TV Show!).

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian referred to the 41-year-old reality TV star his 'girlfriend' for the very first time, confirming their relationship to the world.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian spotted on a date in Staten Island after taking a selfie with a fan. Picture: Instagram

'If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much,' he swiftly said, referring to Kim Kardashian.

The comedian spoke with host Kay Adams about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial, and gave fans a glimpse of his everyday life.

Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend in an interview with @People. ❤️ https://t.co/vOQcbZGGS5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

'Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,' he revealed.

'Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much,' he added, making Kim's title official.

The interviewee asked Davidson if there was a Kardashian candle over his shoulder, to which Pete blushed and said: Yes, yes it is. That is exactly what that is over here.'

Pete had two Kim themed candles in his room.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first met when she was the host of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Picture: SNL

Kim and Pete first met when she was the host of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, where the pair shared a kiss during an Aladdin and Jasmine–themed skit.

Since then, they became close friends and their connection flourished into a relationship. The SKIMS co-founder has flown to New York to be with Davidson in his Staten Island hometown.

Davidson has been spotted in Southern California after their baecation to the Bahamas.

Last year, the pair were spotted wearing matching PJ's on Pete's birthday. While the pair seem to be going from strength-to-strength, their relationship has been strained by Kim's ex-husband Kanye West.

Ye, 44, recently threatened to 'beat Pete Davidson's a**' on his latest track with rapper The Game, titled 'Easy'.

Kim and Ye have been going back-and-forth in a viscious online feud, initially sparking from Kanye not agreeing to their daughter North, 8, being able to have TikTok.

The feud came a whole year after Kim filed for divorce from the musician in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Picture: Getty

In December 2021, Kim filed a motion to legally terminate her marital status and be declared single.

Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.