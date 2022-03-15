Kim Kardashian claps back at Kanye West for claiming she won't let him see their kids

Fed up of Kanye's claims that she doesn't allow him to see the kids, the reality TV star has responded to her rapper husband saying: "please stop with this narrative"

Kim Kardashian has fired back at Kanye West's claims that she is not allowing him access to his their four children after the rapper claimed she stopped them from attending Sunday Service after he asked her.

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school” she wrote clapping back at her estranged husband.

Kim Kardashian responding to Kanye in his comments on IG. Picture: Instagram

Her response came after the Jesus Walks rapper posted a picture of their daughter North's backpack with the caption that read:

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive".

Shortly before the post, he took to his IG story to rant about Kim changing the kids schedule on him without letting him know.

"When we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all my kids to come from Calabasas. An assistant hit me and said ‘The kids are there’. When the plane took off I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane'" he explained.

"You see, this is the kind of stuff that’s just like the Chicago birthday party. I’m glad you saw what I have to deal with".

He continued: "Now we got Sunday Service this morning at 10 a.m; North had a sleepover, so she can’t come to Sunday Service. I moved the Sunday Service up to 10 a.m. so that I can go to Saint’s soccer game at 12:30. I moved the entire thing!".

Kanye also spoke about him not giving his consent to North being on TikTok, referencing her latest video with Kim where they sing the song "Emo Girl" by Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith.

"Hey everybody I just got off the phone with Kim. I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing,' he said in a minute-long clip posted with the caption 'No Tik Tok video'. I said it's never again. I am her father" he said.

"I know ya'll don't respect fathers and the idea of family and the media tries to promote something. I said I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok to be used by Disney. Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Kim's relationship problems with her husband Kanye West and lover Pete Davidson has been the topic of the town recently, with Kim's divorce from the rapper being officially declared 'single' by a US court.

She filed for divorce in February 2021, citing "irreconcilable disagreements" as the basis, and requested that her marriage to the DONDA 2 rapper be ended immediately.

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.