Kris Jenner 'reveals' Khloe Kardashian's newborn son's name

24 November 2022, 10:46

The season two finale of The Kardashians has revealed Khloe Kardashian's sons name.

Kris Jenner has 'revealed' the name of Khloe Kardashian's son's name in the season finale of the Hulu show.

The episode sees Khloe, Kris, Kim and Kourtney meeting her baby son for the first time, who she welcomed via surrogacy with cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

The sisters and their mum were seen cooing around the newborn, before turning to a conversation about his name.

Khloe Kardashian wants to meet Tristan Thompson's baby mama

Khloe paid mum Kris a visit whilst she was recovering from a hip replacement.
Kris and Khloe pictured earlier this year. . Picture: Getty Images

As the Kardashian sisters meet Khloe's new bundle of joy, Kris turned to daughter Kim and said: "Don't you think he looks like Rob?" referring to her only son, Rob Kardashian.

Mum of four Kim then replied saying that Khloe's new arrival is "actually Rob's twin."

"He looks so perfect," Kris continues and fusses over the newborn in her arms.

Khloe Kardashian and cheating ex Tristan Thompson reunite for Halloween party

Khloe and Tristan with their new child as seen in the premiere of The Kardashians.
Khloe and Tristan with their new child. Picture: HULU

Kim then asked the question we all want to hear - "What are we gonna name him? That's what I need to know!" on the Hulu show.

"How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson?" Kris joked to her children.

She then shaded Tristan Thompson, Khloe's cheating ex by suggesting that his surname should be redacted from the child's name.

Khloe Kardashian hints at boob job after comparing cleavage to sisters

Khloe and her daughter True pictured on holiday together.
Khloe and her daughter True pictured on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

Fans of The Kardashians were both thrilled and disappointed by this scene, and some were angry that Khloe has still not revealed the name of her nearly six-month-old son.

However, fans were supportive of Khloe and her journey with one saying: "now why does this make me emosh, seeing Khloe with her baby boy" on Twitter.

Khloe has not had the easiest time with the arrival of her children, as she found out her ex fathered a child with another woman whilst in a relationship.

