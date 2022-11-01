Khloe Kardashian and cheating ex Tristan Thompson reunite for Halloween party

The feuding pair left their drama's aside and reunited for a family Halloween party over the weekend.

Khloe Kardashian and and her cheating ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson reunited this weekend for a family Halloween party.

The 38-year-old reality star and 31-year-old basketball player attended the Kardashian family Halloween party together alongside their children - 5-year-old True and their newborn son.

The pair were caught standing next to each other on Kim Kardashian's daughters TikTok account, where North filmed the pair alongside their daughter.

Tristan, Khloe and True as seen in North's TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Khloe was dressed as a cat for the party, but it doesn't seem like Tristan dressed up for the occasion and was seen in a black tracksuit.

He was seen holding a Tony Stark Marvel hat, which may suggest that he went as the superhero for Halloween.

Meanwhile, True was dressed as 'Owlette' from a Disney Junior show, and Khloe and Tristan's newborn son was adorably dressed as Tigger.

Khloe did not show her newborn son's face in the pictures, but showed a glimpse of her 3-month-old son wearing miniature Nike trainers.

The pair seemed to put on a united front together despite years of turbulence in their relationship, which included Tristan fathering a child with another woman whilst Khloe and Tristan were expecting their second child via surrogate.

Despite the pair being split, they co-parent their two children together, but reportedly do not speak to each other on matters that don't involve their children.