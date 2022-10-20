Khloe Kardashian hints at boob job after comparing cleavage to sisters

Khloe Kardashian has dropped a major clue that she has had a boob job whilst discussing the matter with mum Kris.

Khloe Kardashian has hinted at a breast augmentation on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 38-year-old got candid with mum Kris Jenner over the topic of plastic surgery and dropped a major clue that she has had a boob job.

In a confessional, Khloe got real about her insecurities and said that her sisters have inspired her after feeling compared to their cleavage and breast size.

Khloe paid mum Kris a visit whilst she was recovering from a hip replacement. Picture: Getty Images

After Khloe made a visit to mum Kris who was recovering from a hip replacement surgery, they discussed the possibility of getting a boob job.

"I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done. It’s just something I think about", Khloe admitted in the most recent episode of the Hulu show.

Khloe continued: "I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time", and compared her assets to that of her sisters.

Fans have been speculating that Khloe has had a boob job. Picture: Instagram

"I just want them fuller. When you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. My sisters have this ample cleavage."

"I don’t know, you gotta see them without this top on, but that’s for another show", she later explained during a confessional.

Khloe earlier admitted to surgery back in 2021 after she confessed that she got a nose job after fans speculated over her appearance.