Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Khloe Kardashian got candid and revealed the reason behind she was wearing a bandage on her face recently.

Khloe Kardashian has shared a health update after she was spotted with a worrying bandage on her cheek recently.

The star of The Kardashians revealed that she had a tumour removed after "noticing a small bump on my face" after assuming it was a spot that just wouldn't budge.

She said that she addressed the bandage on her face after hearing "numerous stories" and decided to set the record straight on her Instagram stories.

In a series of messages, Khloe revealed that she decided to get the lump "biopsied seven months after realising it was not budging."

Kardashian then went on to note that she had to undergo treatment twice after doctors told her it was "incredibly rare for someone my age."

She continued: "A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face," she shared. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Fortunately, the doctor removed all traces of the tumour and Khloe is now in recovery.

"So, here we are...you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumour being removed)," she added, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

Khloe revealed she went public to remind her followers to check for lumps frequently, as she revealed she had another health scare a decade ago.

"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back," she said to her Instagram stories. "And I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time."

The mum-of-two finished her posts by thanking her surgeons, and added that she was lucky they caught it early.

"Most people aren't as lucky as me," she wrote, "and I am forever thankful and grateful."