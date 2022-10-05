Khloé Kardashian responds to 'huge Photoshop fail' in since-deleted photo

5 October 2022, 15:29

Khloé Kardashian has hit back at critics after she was accused of Photoshopping an Instagram picture.

Khloé Kardashian has made headlines as she denied editing a recent picture of herself on Instagram.

In the now-deleted picture, fans pointed out that Khloé's waist had been warped thanks to the tell-tale signs on the door frame.

However, Khloé has hit back at critics and claimed that she didn't even post the picture to her Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian roasted after fans spot another photoshop fail

Khloe denies editing this picture. Picture: Instagram

She said: "I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also I mean.... The bent lines in the back lol please."

However, Khloé then clarified her explanation, and wrote that she wasn't trying to claim that a member of her glam squad edited the picture.

"Wait not sayin' my glam did that either I'm just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird," she added.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

Fans weren't too happy with her response to the Photoshopping claims, with one saying "We all know you Photoshop Khlo."

Others were more supportive of the reality star as one said: "You are perfect!!", and another reassured her that "haters gonna hate".

This has not been the first time that Khloé has been accused of editing her pictures - with most culprits being discovered via wavy door patterns.

