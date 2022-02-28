Khloe Kardashian roasted after fans spot another photoshop fail

The Good American designer is being accused of using Photoshop after fans spot the door behind her visibly warping in the her most recent pics on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has been slammed once again by her fans and followers for her most recent uploading of bad photoshop, which fans spotted on her Instagram.

Sharing selfies and a video of her standing in front of a mirror, he 37-year-old appeared to attempted to show off her new figure by posting pics by captioning the post: "I rarely post in real time".

Fans quickly saw that the door behind Khloe in the mirror was visibly warped in both the video and the photos, calling her out for using Photoshop to appear differently online once again.

One fan wrote: "Khloe you are beautiful but the flicking door", whilst another one commented: "Why is your door curved in the video?".

A third person added: "That wavy door in the background is telling on you girl!".

Khloe Kardashian walks the red carpet at the official grand opening party for Mohegan Sun's new ultra-lounge, novelle, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time the reality TV star has been accused of photoshopping. Back in January, she was called out for 'trying to make legs look thinner' with Photoshop.

The 37-year-old mother of one posed in a silver bodycon mini-dress and paired it with brown knee-high boots.While some fans praised the star for her new look, others critiqued the star for appearing to deceive people with her highly edited photos.

Fans spot a photoshop fail with Khloe Kardashian's new photo. Picture: Instagram

Several fans have accused Khloe of editing her legs to look longer and thinner, and in return, extended the look of her fingers.