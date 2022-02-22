Khloe Kardashian fans think she's expecting her second child with Tristan in this wild theory

Fans have speculated that the reality TV star is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson, despite their split.

Khloe Kardashian fans have speculated that the star might be expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, and NBA basketball star, 30, have been through turmoil recently after Tristan admitted to fathering a child with another woman.

In December 2021, Tristan admitted that he fathered fitness trainer Maralee Nichols child, while he was with Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Getty

In December 2021, Tristan came clear about his relations with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, after she claimed he was the father of her child.

The confession came after the paternity results confirmed he was the father of the fitness model's child in early January.

Since then, Khloe has shared indirects seemingly aimed at Tristan, about betrayal and loyalty.

Despite the drama, fan theories of the former couple expecting another little one by a surrogate has been rife on Reddit.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have a three-year-old daughter, True Thompson. However, fans think the ex-couple have another little one on the way. Picture: Instagram

One fan posed a theory, which encouraged other users to contribute their speculations. They wrote: "Does anyone else think Koko has a pregnant surrogate?"

The fan went on to explain the theory, adding: "And at some point over the next few months she’ll announce that her and Tristan have had another baby…

she’s always been open about wanting more babies and they have this same-baby-daddy obsession. I can’t see why else the whole family hasn’t cut him off. They’ve all unfollowed Kanye but still follow Trashton, I bet it’s because they know he’s about to become even more tied into Khloe. Just a theory!".

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, on 12 April 2018. Picture: Instagram

Another fan added: "I think so only because all the sisters are obsessed with having kids close in age.

True is already almost 4, so I feel like Khloé would have a surrogate by now," mentioning the former couple's three-year-old daughter True Thompson.

A third commented: "I think khloe still wants this, so I kind of hope it’s true just because the eggs were already made into embryos.

Even though he’s trash and people say she should just find someone new to have kids with I think this would truly make her happy right now. And it would make sense that she’s not saying anything about it Bc of the drama so who knows"

While many fans agreed and had similar theories, some fans also defended Khloe against the claims.

One fan defended Khloe, writing: "This has been said for like 3 years lol when is this baby coming" while another added: "It's already in highschool by this point lol".

A third fan added: "I don't think so. They may have tried when they were back together and it didn't work. But ever since the Maralee news became public, I think Khloe is really thinking about not having any more kids with Tristan.

As far as having any more kids at all, I'm not sure how she feels about it. I really don't think she would be comfortable with her children having different fathers.".

The theories come after Tristan Thompson publicly apologised to Khloe after admitting Nichols claimed Tristan impregnated her while he was still with Khloe Kardashian.

In an Instagram post, Tristan admitted that the paternity results revealed that he is the father of Nichols child, and publicly apologised to Khloe for the 'heartache and humiliation'.