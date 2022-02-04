Khloé Kardashian responds to Harry Jowsey dating rumours

The reality TV star has spoken out on claims that she's dating 'Too Hot To Handle' star Harry Jowsey.

Khloé Kardashian has responded to rumours that she is dating Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey.

The rumours became rife on social media earlier this week, when pop culture page Deuxmoi shared a screenshot of a submission that suggested Khloé was dating 24-year-old reality TV star, Jowsey.

Khloe Kardashian has been rumoured to be dating Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey. Picture: Getty

The source claimed to cite a "friend" who works in PR, claiming to have confirmation that Khloé and Jowsey were an item.

The publications source claimed the pair were in constant communication, and that Jowsey even “picked up a Bentley” to personally deliver flowers to Khloé’s home.

On Thursday (Feb 3) Kardashian fan page TheeKarJenners reposted the screenshot of the report, asking fans whether they think the report is true.

“I’m pretty sure it’s not true but what do you guys think about this?” the caption read.

The Good American co-founder caught wind of the post and swiftly responded to the report in the comment section.

“ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” the 37-year-old reality TV star.

Khloe Kardashian responded to claims she's dating Harry Jowsey. Picture: Instagram

The 24-year-old Jowsey has not yet publicly addressed rumours that he's dating Khloe, but fans spotted that he had shared a photo of a Bentley as well as two flower bouquets near the passenger’s seat.

“Recently,” the social media sensation wrote in the caption.

The dating rumours picked up just days after Khloe made headlines after fans roasted her hands.

Fans claimed the star's fingers looked long and discoloured. However, Khloe clapped back at a fan who had something to say about her hands.

In a photo, Khloe shared on Instagram, she was pictured hiding her hands under her hair while posing topless.

The fan wrote in the comments 'Oh lord, she's hiding her hands' assuming the star is ashamed of her hands.

Khloe swiftly clapped back, responding: 'lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.'

The star also made headlines recently for a cryptic post fans think were aimed at Tristan Thompson. Khloe captioned a recent Instagram photo. writing: "Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies".

The post came after Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe for fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Thompson while they were together.