Khloe Kardashian claps back at comment about her 'scary' hands

The reality TV star hit back after being criticised for having 'scary-looking' hands.

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a fan who joked about her hands in a recent photo.

The comment comes after the 37-year-old was criticised of her hands in a recent series of Instagram snaps.

Many fans roasted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, claiming her hands looked 'scary.'

However, on Monday (Jan 31) Khloe Kardashian has enough of the jokes and clapped back at a fan.

The Instagram user made fun of the Good American co-founder, claiming she was hiding her hands in topless snap Khloe uploaded to the platform.

In the photo, Khloe is pictured hiding her hands under her hair in a topless snap.

The fan wrote in the comments 'Oh lord, she's hiding her hands' assuming the star is ashamed of her hands.

However, Khloe swiftly clapped back, responding: 'lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.'

Khloe Kardashian claps back at fan who claims she's 'hiding her hands' after being trolled about them. Picture: Instagram

In the image Khloe shared with her 219 million IG followers, she went completely topless and wore loose fitting jeans.

Khloe had her arms covering her hands beneath her hair as she glanced at the camera for the photo.

The fan wrote the joke in the comment section of Khloe's post. This comment follows on from a trail of memes and many fans criticising Khloe's hands, in photos of herself in her Range Rover while wearing her Gucci boots.

In the images she had posted just four days ago, half of Khloe's hands are covered with her sleeve, but fans noticed something about the part of her hand that is on show.

One fan wrote: "Love her but the hands don’t match " while another added: "The chicken hand ".

A third Instagram commenter wrote: "You forgot to filter your hands to sis… " while a fourth added: "WTF with her hands in picture #3?! Scary"

The mother-of-one – who shares her three-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson, also left a cryptic message on the same post.

