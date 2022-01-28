Khloe Kardashian sparks confusion after fans spot 'elongated fingers' in new photos

The reality TV star was roasted online last night after uploading new photos of herself that featured several mishaps

Khloe Kardashian had social media in hysterics last night (Jan 27) after fans spotted several mishaps in the most recent photos she posted online.

From her 'elongated pale fingers' and 'long sharp nails', to the appearance of having two heels in one boot, followers of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star couldn't help but make fun of the photo fails.

Khloe's two heels and elongated plate fingers that fans uncovered on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

One user wrote: "Khloe Kardashian’s hands look like the hands of what I imagine lives under my bed and grabs my ankles in my sleep".

Another one commented: "Why does her hand look like an unsold decoration from Spirit Halloween?"

A third person posted: "Khloe Kardashian really a shapeshifter, she forgot to change her hands".

Khloe Kardashian hand looks like them witch fingers your teacher would give out as prizes during Halloween. pic.twitter.com/tAyrBEjHVX — Persius Mentiri (@PersiusMentiri) January 27, 2022

They also pointed out how Khloe was using face tune in the pictures with one user writing:

"The only betrayal I see is from the person who facetuned your pictures. Keep creating an impossible standard of beauty that can hurt especially young girls because [you] and [your] sisters created a beauty standard that you yourself can’t achieve without photoshop".

Yall on this this #lady ass omg😭😭😭 https://t.co/TbHTmQCCMS — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) January 27, 2022

The eldest from the Kardashian clan has been all over headlines recently following the baby mama scandal with NBA star Tristan Thompson after he confirmed that he is the father of former personal trainer Maralee Nichols' baby.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote on his IG stories.

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.