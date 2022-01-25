Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner 'drop major clue' on Kylie's baby gender

25 January 2022, 12:53

The beauty moguls sisters were spotted out on a shopping spree for baby toys and other items at a store in Sherman Oaks.

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating about her second baby's gender since the star announced she was pregnant in September last year.

Kylie Jenner's baby bump: 11 photos during her pregnancy

Eagle-eyed fans sparked rumours that the 24-year-old beauty mogul is pregnant with a boy child – meaning her three-year-old daughter Stormi, would have a little baby brother.

Kylie Jenner announced she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September 2021.
Kylie Jenner announced she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September 2021. Picture: Instagram

However, new exclusive photos from MailOnline have sparked rumours that the Kylie Cosmetics founder may be pregnant with a little girl.

The rumours were sparked after the cosmetics mogul's siblings went shopping at a baby store in Sherman Oaks while cameras filmed them, for their new Hulu series.

Kylie Jenner sparked rumours that she is having a baby girl after spotted wearing all pink
Kylie Jenner sparked rumours that she is having a baby girl after spotted wearing all pink. Picture: Instagram

In a series of photos, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are seen eyeing a number of items designed for baby girls on Sunday afternoon (Jan 23).

As Kendall browsed for girl baby toys, strollers and cribs, Khloe ,37, face-timed her mother, Kris Jenner, while holding up a doll in a box with pink and blue polka-dots all over it.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who is already an aunt to 20 at just 25, left the shop with two shoppings bags.

Last month, Kylie attended a baby shower for her second child with Travis Scott, at Khloe Kardashian's Hidden Hills mansion.

The huge mansion was dressed in plants, greenery and white decor. Each table had personalised blankets with Kylie's guests’ names on them.

The place also had been dressed with mini wooden giraffes with names on them at the table, paired with fancy dusty beige napkins, cream plates, and a single white rose.

Kylie Jenner is due to give birth any day now.

Fans were convinced the star had secretly given birth, but Kylie shut down the rumours by posting a belly bump photo at Stormi and Chicago's joint birthday party on Saturday (Jan 15).

