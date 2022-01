Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner 'drop major clue' on Kylie's baby gender

The beauty moguls sisters were spotted out on a shopping spree for baby toys and other items at a store in Sherman Oaks.

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating about her second baby's gender since the star announced she was pregnant in September last year.

Eagle-eyed fans sparked rumours that the 24-year-old beauty mogul is pregnant with a boy child โ€“ meaning her three-year-old daughter Stormi, would have a little baby brother.

Kylie Jenner announced she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott in September 2021. Picture: Instagram

However, new exclusive photos from MailOnline have sparked rumours that the Kylie Cosmetics founder may be pregnant with a little girl.

The rumours were sparked after the cosmetics mogul's siblings went shopping at a baby store in Sherman Oaks while cameras filmed them, for their new Hulu series.

Kylie Jenner sparked rumours that she is having a baby girl after spotted wearing all pink. Picture: Instagram

In a series of photos, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are seen eyeing a number of items designed for baby girls on Sunday afternoon (Jan 23).

As Kendall browsed for girl baby toys, strollers and cribs, Khloe ,37,ย face-timed her mother, Kris Jenner, while holding up a doll in a box with pink and blue polka-dots all over it.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who is already an aunt to 20 at just 25, left the shop with two shoppings bags.

Last month, Kylie attended a baby shower for her second child with Travis Scott, at Khloe Kardashian's Hidden Hills mansion.

okay but Kylieโ€™s baby shower was so cute ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฆ’๐Ÿค pic.twitter.com/oBFEdCcSEa — SPACEEJAM ๐Ÿ‘ป (@TaliahMeree) January 14, 2022

The huge mansion was dressed in plants, greenery and white decor. Each table had personalised blankets with Kylie's guestsโ€™ names on them.

The place also had been dressed with mini wooden giraffes with names on them at the table, paired with fancy dusty beige napkins, cream plates, and a single white rose.

In case you needed any proof that embroidery is cool! @KylieJenner had embroidery at her baby shower! #embroidery pic.twitter.com/4u0PbDvFdw — ๐ฟ๐’พ๐“๐“๐“Ž ๐’ฑ๐’ถ๐“‡๐“‰๐’ถ๐“ƒ๐’พ๐’ถ๐“ƒ ๐’ž๐‘œ๐“๐“๐’พ๐‘’๐“‡ (@lizzycollier) January 15, 2022

Kylie Jenner is due to give birth any day now.

Fans were convinced the star had secretly given birth, but Kylie shut down the rumours by posting a belly bump photo at Stormi and Chicago's joint birthday party on Saturday (Jan 15).