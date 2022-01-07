Kylie Jenner fans think's already given birth after posting baby bump photo

7 January 2022, 17:24 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 17:38

Fans are under the belief that Kylie may have already given birth... what do you think?

Kylie Jenner had Instagram in a frenzy last night after fans accused her of already giving birth, following her flaunted her baby bump online.

Kylie Jenner's baby bump: 11 photos during her pregnancy

As she posed for a photograph, the 24-year-old entrepreneur donned a baggy white blouse knotted into a crop top and a pair of unbuttoned faded jeans.

She captioned the snaps 'I am woman'
She captioned the snaps 'I am woman'. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

"I am woman," she captioned the photo as she ran her fingers through her long black hair.

For the shoot, the reality star donned smokey eye make-up and a nude lip, and let her hair cascade over her face.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi in New York City - 2019
Kylie Jenner and Stormi in New York City - 2019. Picture: Getty

The photographs were released after fans began spreading rumours that Kylie had given birth to her second child, with one follower claiming to have "evidence."

One fan speculated: "I'm officially on the record - Kylie Jenner had her baby, and here are my detective skills to tell you why", pointing out that she turned away from the camera during the KUWTK taping.

Another fan commented: "Kylie turned away from the camera to 'take' the shot - that's because she knew she was pregnant,"

Kylie is already a mum to the adorable Stormi whom she co-parents with Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott Look Mom I Can Fly Los Angeles Premiere
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott Look Mom I Can Fly Los Angeles Premiere. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more
The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd 'Gasoline' lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd

Who is Chloe Bailey dating?

Chloe Bailey dating history: From Diggy Simmons to Gunna

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Trending

Jim Jones fans react after he reveals mother taught him how to French kiss

Jim Jones fans react after he reveals mother taught him how to French kiss
Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West dating history: from Kim Kardashian to Julia Fox

Kanye West

Uncle Murda says Lil Nas X 'will catch AIDS and die' in homophobic new lyrics

Uncle Murda says Lil Nas X 'will catch AIDS and die' in homophobic new lyrics
Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat dating history: Ex-boyfriends and alleged romances

Doja Cat & French Montana fuel dating rumours amid Bahamas vacation

Doja Cat & French Montana fuel dating rumours amid Bahamas vacation