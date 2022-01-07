Kylie Jenner fans think's already given birth after posting baby bump photo

Fans are under the belief that Kylie may have already given birth... what do you think?

Kylie Jenner had Instagram in a frenzy last night after fans accused her of already giving birth, following her flaunted her baby bump online.

As she posed for a photograph, the 24-year-old entrepreneur donned a baggy white blouse knotted into a crop top and a pair of unbuttoned faded jeans.

She captioned the snaps 'I am woman'. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

"I am woman," she captioned the photo as she ran her fingers through her long black hair.

For the shoot, the reality star donned smokey eye make-up and a nude lip, and let her hair cascade over her face.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi in New York City - 2019. Picture: Getty

The photographs were released after fans began spreading rumours that Kylie had given birth to her second child, with one follower claiming to have "evidence."

One fan speculated: "I'm officially on the record - Kylie Jenner had her baby, and here are my detective skills to tell you why", pointing out that she turned away from the camera during the KUWTK taping.

Another fan commented: "Kylie turned away from the camera to 'take' the shot - that's because she knew she was pregnant,"

Kylie is already a mum to the adorable Stormi whom she co-parents with Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott Look Mom I Can Fly Los Angeles Premiere. Picture: Getty

