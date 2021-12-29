Kylie Jenner fans spot major clue she's given birth to second child

Fans are convinced the beauty mogul has given birth to her second child after spotting a major hint in a recent photo.

Kylie Jenner's eagle eyed fans have spotted a major clue she's secretly given birth to her second child.

The rumours were sparked by a recent photo Travis Barker uploaded shared on social media, where fans suspected that Kylie Jenner has given birth.

Kylie Jenner publicly revealed she is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby on September 8, 2021. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The first set of rumours that Kylie had secretly given birth was when her sister Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of Kylie's daughter Stormi wearing a mask at a Christmas gathering.

Now, Kylie's future brother-in-law, Travis has spurred on some more speculation with a new post on his Instagram Stories.

The Blink-182 drummer innocently shared a photo of his TV, where he can be seen watching 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' – but fans noticed something in the snap.

Fans were shocked when they saw that there was a half filled baby bottle on the coffee table, which people assumed belonged to Kylie's newborn.

Fans spot a half filled baby bottle with a pink rim in Travis Barker's snap. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

A Kardashian fan site on Instagram, reshared Travis' post, and fans immediately took to the comment section to speculate.

One fan simply wrote: "Kylie's baby", while another added: "It’s pink and Kylie's wrapping paper was pink".

A third commenter wrote: "Kylie and it’s another Girl" along with the praising hand emoji.

While many comments claim Kylie may have secretly given birth, fans also pointed out that it could be a family guest of Travis.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, 3, on 1 February 2018. Picture: Getty

The first time rumours were circulating about Kylie allegedly giving birth, was when Khloe shared a video on Instagram.

The video showed Khloe's daughter True, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago and son Saint and Kylie's daughter Stormi chase down Santa Claus at the family's Christmas Eve party.

Stormi, three, was the only one out of all the children wearing a mask and some fans have speculated over the reason why she was wearing a face covering.

One Reddit user predicted: "My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?"

Another user posed another theory, adding: "I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take risks but it could also be that she had the baby. Fair point. When was she due?"

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA