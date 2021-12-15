Kylie Jenner attends baby shower for second child at Khloe's Hidden Hills mansion

With baby no. 2 on the way, it's been reported that Kylie celebrated the soon-to-be arrival of her second child in style thanks to Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner reportedly attended her baby shower for her second child which was held at Khloe Kardashian's new mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Celebrating the near arrival of her second born with rapper Travis Scott, the beauty mogul had a lowkey event over the weekend with it being reported that many of her A-list friends were in attendance.

Keeping a low profile, no pictures have appeared online as of yet, however, a very close source to Kylie and her baby bump has revealed that the party was filled with treats and A-list guests.

Kylie is said to have been keeping a low profile amid the backlash and controversy surrounding Travis Scott and the Astroworld incident.

Her baby daddy Travis is currently facing several lawsuits after the Astroworld crowd surge happened on November 5 that left 10 people die and over 300 injured. A $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

It was also announced that he has been removed from the Coachella 2022 roster following the Astroworld incident which he was supposed to headline between April 15-17 and April 22-24 in California.

Last week, he shocked the world when he spoke out for the first time sitting down with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God on his YouTube to explain why he didn't hear the crowd or see the ambulances.

