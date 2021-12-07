Drake & Kylie Jenner accused of 'sleeping together' by Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama

According to Tristan Thompson's third baby mama, Drake and Kylie Jenner hooked up behind Travis' back

Drake and Kylie Jenner allegedly slept together according to Tristan Thompson's third baby mama, who took to her Instagram stories to make the claims.

Last night, Maralee Nichols, who claims to have birthed a son for Tristan during their love affair wrote:

"You said that you planned to leave Khloe… it wasn’t working and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali".

Screenshots of Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama exposing Drake and Kylie's affair. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "You know Drake slept with Kylie last year but you aren’t man enough to tell Travis (Scott). There it is. Good night folks. More tomorrow".

"I’m not being quiet anymore. Idc about a gag order or the kardashians threatening to sue for defamation. It’s so many twisted, unscrupulous dark things that the public doesn’t know about but they will. Soon. Just stay tuned".

She shared a screenshot which appeared to be a DM from the basketball star that read: “Can you please stop? We can talk about this like adults in private….leave Doja and other names out of this. I’ll be in Houston in a few weeks”.

Screenshots of Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama exposing Drake and Kylie's affair. Picture: Instagram

This comes after it was alleged that Maralee, who was Tristan's personal trainer, gave birth to their son earlier this week.

She accused him of offering her $75,000 in hush money to get an abortion after she allegedly became pregnant with his child.

Maralee uploaded a picture of their newborn on her Instagram captioning it: "First came love, then came you ❤️ Angelou Kash Thompson".

This is not the first time there has been rumours of Kylie and Drake hooking up. Back in November 2019, it was reported that the pair, who have known each other for years, had "mutual feelings for each other" and were thought to be casually dating after being spotted at Drake's 33rd birthday party together.

However, reports later emerged claiming Kylie wasn't interested in a serious romance with Drake, who had previously collaborated with her ex Travis Scott.

In May 2020, Drake addressed a leaked song of his where he can be heard calling Kylie a "side piece", and apologised to the makeup maven.

"Last thing I'd want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day," he said.

Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Travis have been a couple since 2017, shortly after she split from ex-boyfriend Tyga. They began dating after meeting at Coachella, where he was performing as part of his tour at the time.

The couple welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 1st February 2018, announcing her birth with a YouTube video titled 'To Our Daughter'.

However, after two years of dating, Kylie and Travis announced their split in September 2019 and have continued to co-parent Stormi together, even quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She announced her second pregnancy with Travis on September 7 on her Instagram.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster at The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. Picture: Getty

