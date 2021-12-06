Who is Tristan Thomspon's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols? Age, Instagram & more

6 December 2021, 14:12

The basketball star has allegedly become a father for the third time to Maralee Nichols baby – but who is she?

Tristan Thompson has allegedly become a father after personal trainer Maralee Nichols allegedly welcomed their baby boy.

Tristan Thompson fans convinced alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has given birth

Fans are convinced the Texas fitness instructor gave birth to her and Tristan's alleged son, after photos emerged of a newborn an Instagram account with her name.

Tristan Thompson fans are convinced his alleged baby mama has given birth.
Tristan Thompson fans are convinced his alleged baby mama has given birth. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old basketball startis already dad to three-year-old daughter True with Khloe Kardashian and shares son Prince, four, with his ex-girlfriend, US model Jordan Craig.

Here's what we know about Maralee Nichols.

  1. Who is Maralee Nichols?

    Maralee Nichols is a personal trainer originally from Houston, Texas, who previously competed in body building competitions.

    The fitness instructor lives in the USA with the family and was doing business in real estate after moving to Los Angeles.

    Nichols allegedly gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday (Dec 2) – which she claims is Tristan Thompson's child.

    She is suing the basketball star for child maintenance, payments for pregnancy hospital care and other baby expenses.

    Tristan Thompson allegedly impregnated Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.
    Tristan Thompson allegedly impregnated Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Maralee Nichols age?

    Maralee Nichols is currently 31-years-old. Tristan Thompson is 30-years-old and was born on 13 March 1991.

    Tristan Thompson's zodiac birth sign is a Pisces.

  3. What is Maralee Nichols Instagram?

    There has been confusion over Maralee Nichols Instagram account.

    Fans were shocked when the account @maraleenicole with a whopping 18.7k revealed photos of a newborn baby the account.

    The account shared an alleged photo of Maralee pregnant, with a baby bump and a photo of her alleged child with Tristan.

    While many fans believe this to be Maralee's account, other fans have claimed it is a fake account.

    It appears that there is no confirmation whether Maralee is running that Instagram account.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail, Nichols baby who she claims is Tristan's – was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson's 30th birthday celebrations in March.

At the time, Tristan was still dating Khloe Kardashian. The Good American founder eventually ended things with Tristan in July after photos showed him 'dishevelled' after leaving a room with three women during a Beverly Hills party.

